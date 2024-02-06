All sections
FeaturesFebruary 3, 2018

Memorial scholarship established at Southeast

The Gary L. Miller Memorial Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to honor the late Gary Miller, formerly a member of the music faculty at the university. Friends and family members of the late Gary Miller made memorial gifts to create the scholarship and honor his legacy...

The Gary L. Miller Memorial Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to honor the late Gary Miller, formerly a member of the music faculty at the university.

Friends and family members of the late Gary Miller made memorial gifts to create the scholarship and honor his legacy.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to an undergraduate student who is enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in music. Recipients must have a minimum 2.5 grade point average and preference will be given to a music major. The Department of Music Scholarship Committee will select the recipients.

Miller's work at Southeast included serving as a teacher, professor, Department of Music chair, performer and mentor to countless students.

At the time of his death, he was associate dean and director of Southeast's River Campus.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

