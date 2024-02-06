Memorial scholarship established at Southeast

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to an undergraduate student who is enrolled at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in music. Recipients must have a minimum 2.5 grade point average and preference will be given to a music major. The Department of Music Scholarship Committee will select the recipients.

Miller's work at Southeast included serving as a teacher, professor, Department of Music chair, performer and mentor to countless students.

At the time of his death, he was associate dean and director of Southeast's River Campus.