Memorial Day weekend arrives with salutes to all who served

By Darla Buckhannon

Fly your flag! We wish you a safe Memorial Day weekend! The pool at Harmon Field is open, and Monday you can enjoy a concert by the Chaffee Community Band at Circle Park. Presented by the Chaffee Historical Society, the music starts at 1 p.m. Popcorn, famous Historical Society hamburgers and hot dogs will be available for purchase. In case of rain, the concert will be held at the VFW.

Loyal warriors

While we honor and celebrate our veterans this weekend who've defended our country, we also should thank the seldom mentioned war animals that played an important role in wars over the centuries. Horses have seen the most action; they pulled chariots, transported equipment and soldiers into battle, often more at risk than the riders. Reckless, named one of America's 100 all-time heroes by Life Magazine, joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952 and served in the Korean War. She went to and from ammunition delivery sites and transported wounded soldiers. She received many awards, including a Good Conduct Medal, a Korean Service Medal and two Purple Hearts! Statues of Reckless were unveiled at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in 2013 and at Camp Pendleton in 2016.

Military dogs have played a big part as well. Sergeant Stubby was the most decorated dog in World War I. He was smuggled into France after winning the hearts of soldiers. He participated in 17 battles, boosted compatriots' morale, located wounded soldiers and saved the regimen from surprise mustard gas attacks. He later led parades and received many awards. He died in his sleep at the age of 10 and was preserved and presented to the Smithsonian in 1956.

Glowworms were used in World War I as lanterns to light trenches allowing soldiers to study maps and read reports and letters from home.

In the mid-19th century, the U.S. Army founded the Camel Corps, using 60 camels to carry equipment and wounded soldiers. Although camels could survive on little food and water, the corps was disbanded in 1861 due to the animal's ornery nature. Tens of thousands of carrier pigeons were used in World War II, with the infamous Gustav flying 150 miles to the British mainland to report Normandy landings. Dolphins and sea lions have been used by Navy SEALS to locate sea mines and dive down hundreds of feet to recover suspicious objects. They have served in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf and at U.S. naval bases. So, on this Memorial Day, we pause to remember our soldiers, and also our heroic animals!

Banquet moved up

News bulletin! The CHS Alumni Banquet will be held Sept 30 this year rather than in October. Make the change on your calendars!