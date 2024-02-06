Memorable CHS Alumni Banquet is behind and German Days ahead

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Nick Swinford, John King, Josh Pettit, Nancy Michelsen, Sue Slinkard, Bo Ralph, Samantha Muka, Amanda Lowery, Tommy Nunnally, Mary Teegarden, Alice McFerron, Barb Freed, Wanda Minner, Wilma Seyer, Laura Craigmiles, Melanie Spane, Vona Baker, Tom Lambrou, Mike Mitchell, Abby Walter, Opal Kiefer, Vicky Martin, Marcia Fuller, Lori Sadler, Sarah Milam, Emily Eichhorn, Joseph Scott, Cassie Eichhorn, Debbie Simmons, Al Kern, Jr., Nicole Poe, Henry Kirn, Michael Proctor, Mike Hinkebein, David Hooker, Jerry Schlitt, Ashlyn McKinley, Ray Fisher, Tonyua Townsend and Elmer Seyer.

Happy anniversary to Darren and Tara Lincoln, Terry and Peggy Lee, Martin and Jeanette Eftink and Paul and Diane Keller.

A grand time was had by all 324 alumni at last Saturday's CHS Alumni Banquet visiting with friends and former classmates, many of which we had not seen since high school. There were 347 paid reservations. Chaffee Alumni Association president Jennifer McFerron Nolen gave the official welcome, followed by Jeanette Montgomery Wachter and the Pledge of Allegiance. Tom Gibbons and Mark Hopkins had a duet as they led us in the singing of "O Chaffee High," and Joe Proctor had the invocation.

Brenda Proctor Faris introduced the scholarship recipients: Ronnie Woods, son of Mike Woods; Auggie Knutson, son of Chris and Diana Knutson -- Mary Beth Knutson spoke on behalf of her brother who attends SEMO; and Brennan Miller, son of Kevin and Brenda Kiefer Miller -- Brenda Kiefer read a letter from their son in appreciation of his award.

Sgt. Joe Mohorc, Post Commander and Sgt. Billy Griffin presented a very heartfelt, moving tribute to the POW-MIA military personnel. Remembrances, honor guests and donations were presented by Tom Davenport. Linda Cunningham Wessel won the 50/50 drawing and immediately donated the $433 as a memorial to her late brother, Tom Cunningham. On behalf of the Class of '78, Randy Dooley and Brenda Miller presented a memorial gift in the amount of $600 in memory of Kevin McGuire. Memorial donations through the evening totaled $2,313, a wonderful gesture by alumni for fellow classmates, friends and family. Entertaining as always and on a lighter note, Tom Gibbons recited some humorous quips before we lined up for dinner, which proceeded quickly and efficiently.

We thank everyone who attended and contributed, especially Jim Bob "Speedy" Stephens for his attendees list -- he provides it each year -- and Harlan Sadler for printing the programs. The decorations were stunning, and we thank Nancy Lee Cutright who chaired the committee and Betty Eastwood Proffer who headed up the menu committee. The food was catered by Two Chefs which is operated by alumni Sid Atkins and Donnie Kiefer. On the menu this year was pork loin, chicken breast, green beans, hash brown casserole, salad -- it was so good it couldn't been good for you -- and some yummy desserts. Doug Lands and Canedy Signs provided the handsome front entry banner "Welcome Red Devils."

It felt like we had all the time in the world to visit, but we still missed some of our favorite people. Those of you who missed this year's fun and camaraderie should circle Oct. 13, 2018, for the next banquet.

German Days

This weekend is German Days at Frisco Park. Come join the fun at the two-day event that starts Friday with a dinner served at the Senior Center from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by pageants, rides, tournaments, food and entertainment.