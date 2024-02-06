As she unloaded flats of tulips for an upcoming department banquet, Melissa LaPlant brushed soil from her shirt and talked about how excited she was to be manager of the Charles Hutson Horticulture Greenhouse at Southeast Missouri State University.

"It's like coming home," she says, and it's not hard to see why.

LaPlant has a degree in horticulture from Southeast, and her years as a private landscape designer and at Sunny Hill Nursery and Florist in Cape Girardeau prepared her well for her role at the greenhouse. While attending Southeast, LaPlant worked at the greenhouse for almost three years, under previous manager Denise Pingel, who retired in December.

"Denise was a fantastic grower," LaPlant says, and she intends to carry that forward. LaPlant says Pingel started several programs that are beneficial for students and the university community, and she's appreciative of all the work Pingel did. LaPlant does intend to bring her extensive retail experience into the picture, as well.

The greenhouse has three growing houses, each with a mobile bench system and irrigation, and a capacity for hundreds if not thousands of plants. LaPlant says the houses were built in about 2004, and the first two are devoted to retail plants. The third house is for experimentation and for plant trials.

Melissa LaPlant removes tulips from a truck at Hutson Greenhouse Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

Right now, Laplant says, they're hosting rice plants until the recently-built Malden greenhouse is ready to receive them.

"Rice isn't easy," she says. "It's a testament to the talent of our students that these plants are so healthy."

That, and a section devoted to Dr. Sven Svenson's plant-identification course, keep several other ongoing projects company. Propagation experiments take up another table, as do Future Farmers of America clubs' entries into competitions.

LaPlant has big plans for the greenhouse, including a pot-your-own plant station already set up near the entrance in the head building, and experimentation with different varieties of plants available for public purchase.

"We'll have mums again this fall," LaPlant says, referring to the program of growing thousands of chrysanthemums in beds outside the greenhouse. "They'll grow through the summer and we'll have them available starting around Labor Day."