Melania Trump: Might be 'the most bullied person'

WASHINGTON -- First lady Melania Trump says she could be "the most bullied person" in the world, judging by "what people are saying about me."

She made the remark during a television interview in which she promoted her Be Best initiatives, which take on online bullying. Critics have pointed out her husband, President Donald Trump, routinely mocks people for their looks and for what he says is a lack of talent or intelligence.

"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," Mrs. Trump said in the interview segment, which aired Thursday on "Good Morning America."

Mrs. Trump said her Be Best campaign is focusing on social media and online behavior in part because of "what people are saying about me."

"We need to educate the children of social emotional behavior so when they grow up ... they know how to deal with those issues," she said.

The first lady also said there are people in the White House whom she and the president can't trust. She didn't name names but said she let her husband know about them.

"Well," she said, "some people, they don't work there anymore."