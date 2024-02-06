Melania Trump cuts ribbon on reopened Washington Monument

WASHINGTON -- First lady Melania Trump cut the ribbon Thursday as the Washington Monument reopened to the public for the first time in three years.

The 555-foot stone obelisk closed in September 2016 in order to replace the aging elevator and upgrade security systems.

Accompanied by a group of local fourth-graders, Trump took the new high-speed elevator to the observation floor near the top, which offers a commanding 360-degree view of the entire District of Columbia.

The monument has been closed off and on for most of the past eight years. An August 2011 earthquake left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014 but National Park Service officials were forced to close it again two years later after a series of elevator breakdowns.

"This is one of the most distinctive buildings in the world and one of the signature attractions of any visit to Washington," said Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall for the National Park Service. "So we really didn't want to close it. We kept putting Band-Aids on, but eventually we had no choice."

With the closure already necessary, officials took the opportunity to build a completely new high-tech security screening facility. All told the project cost $12 million -- $3 million for the elevator and the rest for the security center.

The new facility juts like a grey cube from the base of the marble obelisk. Inside, visiters find literally gleaming new machinery and automated bank-vault type doors blocking the way to the elevator.