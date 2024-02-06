Meet the 10-year-old author behind ‘Leah and the Pumpkin’

Ellie Houston, a 10-year-old from Benton has published her first book, “Leah and the Pumpkin”. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the young author.

Ellie found inspiration for her book from a pumpkin drawing in her room. With lots of free time and a desire to create something, she decided to write a story. The book, which took about a week to complete, was illustrated using Midjourney.

“I had a lot of free time and I didn't really know what to do. So I just thought, ‘You know, I'll make another book.’ So I went into my room and found a pumpkin drawing. I thought I could write about pumpkins and then it built its way up,” Ellie said.

The story centers on friendship and adventures, drawing from Ellie's relationships and the experiences she wants to have. The main character is a girl named Leah who is lonely and looking to meet friends.

One character in the book named, Kinder, is based on Ellie's best friend, Rachel, and how they met and became friends. The narrative reflects the story of her friends and the activities Ellie wants to do with her friends but can’t because of the school year and the lack of time.

Ellie's family played a crucial role in her writing journey. Her mother, Shelley, expressed pride in Ellie's achievements and noted that the family’s storytelling activities fostered Ellie's creativity. These activities involved making up stories together, which helped Ellie develop her narrative skills.

“We made up stories before bed. They didn't make us, but they would help us calm down and go to sleep. So, like, they would start with a story, then we would have to go on from there. And we would take turns making up stories from each other,” Ellie said.