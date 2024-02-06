Meadow katydid on a flower

The flower you see here is native to North America and can be found in every state of the continental United States. It is a member of the sunflower family. This is the bloom of a black-eyed Susan.
I found this wildflower growing on the bank of a small pond with very clear, dark water. Woods surrounded the pond on three sides. Bright sunshine allowed me to set my camera to a very fast shutter speed. I was able to capture this image with a clean black background in this way.
The insect on the flower petals is a native meadow katydid. It looks and acts a lot like a grasshopper.
