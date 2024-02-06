All sections
FeaturesJuly 20, 2019

Meadow katydid on a flower

The flower you see here is native to North America and can be found in every state of the continental United States. It is a member of the sunflower family. This is the bloom of a black-eyed Susan. I found this wildflower growing on the bank of a small pond with very clear, dark water. Woods surrounded the pond on three sides. Bright sunshine allowed me to set my camera to a very fast shutter speed. I was able to capture this image with a clean black background in this way...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The flower you see here is native to North America and can be found in every state of the continental United States. It is a member of the sunflower family. This is the bloom of a black-eyed Susan.

I found this wildflower growing on the bank of a small pond with very clear, dark water. Woods surrounded the pond on three sides. Bright sunshine allowed me to set my camera to a very fast shutter speed. I was able to capture this image with a clean black background in this way.

The insect on the flower petals is a native meadow katydid. It looks and acts a lot like a grasshopper.

I would like to invite readers to check out the Facebook page: Missouri Bicentennial Paint For a Cause.

