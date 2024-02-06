McKayla Hunt: Bell City High School valedictorian

Parents: Kevin and Stacey Hunt
Hometown: Bell City, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending Southeast Missouri State University and pursuing a degree in nursing. After receiving my Bachelor of Science in nursing, I plan on furthering my education and either becoming a pediatric nurse practitioner or a pediatrician.
High-school activities: Academic team (captain), volleyball, cheerleading (co-captain), softball, band, student council (president), class president, Junior Beta Club (president), Beta Club (vice president), Family Career and Community Leaders of America (vice president), Pep Club (president), Future Business Leaders of America, mathlete.
Favorite high-school experience: I would have to say my favorite experience is when I won a trip to Washington, D.C., through an essay contest. It was an all-expense-paid, week-long trip, and it was absolutely so much fun!
Who is your role model and why? My mom. She is hardworking and does kind things without expecting credit. I believe those are very admirable qualities to have.
Advice to underclassmen: Get involved. Do not go through high school just going through the motions. Find something you are passionate about or enjoy -- whether it be sports, a club or a class -- and do your best at it.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: change, work, fun.
