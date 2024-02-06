McKayla Hunt: Bell City High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: I would have to say my favorite experience is when I won a trip to Washington, D.C., through an essay contest. It was an all-expense-paid, week-long trip, and it was absolutely so much fun!

Who is your role model and why? My mom. She is hardworking and does kind things without expecting credit. I believe those are very admirable qualities to have.

Advice to underclassmen: Get involved. Do not go through high school just going through the motions. Find something you are passionate about or enjoy -- whether it be sports, a club or a class -- and do your best at it.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: change, work, fun.