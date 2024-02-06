All sections
October 26, 2019

McClard named NAESP National Distinguished Principal

Because principal leadership is key to student success, the National Association of Elementary School Principals recognizes accomplished elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad as a part of its annual National Distinguished Principals (NDP) program. The 2019 class of NDPs will be honored during a two-day event in Washington, D.C. that culminated with an awards banquet Oct. 11.

Because principal leadership is key to student success, the National Association of Elementary School Principals recognizes accomplished elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad as a part of its annual National Distinguished Principals (NDP) program. The 2019 class of NDPs will be honored during a two-day event in Washington, D.C. that culminated with an awards banquet Oct. 11.

Lance McClard is the principal of North Elementary in the Jackson R-2 School District, where this school year he leads more than 240 students. McClard was recognized earlier in 2019 at the Missouri's National Distinguished Principal.

Lance McClard
Lance McClard

"Today's principals are tasked with attending to students' social and emotional needs at greater levels, even while they give their all to drive academic success in their school communities," said Dr. L. Earl Franks, CAE, NAESP's executive director. "NAESP's National Distinguished Principals program recognizes the outstanding leadership of highly successful principals and is a heartfelt 'thank you' to outstanding school leaders."

Principal honorees are selected by NAESP state affiliates and by committees representing private and overseas schools. Criteria for selection of the principals require the honorees are active principals of schools where programs are designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students and where there are firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations.

Community
