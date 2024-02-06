McClard named NAESP National Distinguished Principal

Because principal leadership is key to student success, the National Association of Elementary School Principals recognizes accomplished elementary and middle-level principals from across the nation and abroad as a part of its annual National Distinguished Principals (NDP) program. The 2019 class of NDPs will be honored during a two-day event in Washington, D.C. that culminated with an awards banquet Oct. 11.

Lance McClard is the principal of North Elementary in the Jackson R-2 School District, where this school year he leads more than 240 students. McClard was recognized earlier in 2019 at the Missouri's National Distinguished Principal.