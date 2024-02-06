Savor the season: Must-try recipes for summer's bounty

Fresh produce is abundant in local gardens and at area farmer’s markets. There is almost anything you’d ever want at the markets right now, and we sure want to make use of it while it lasts.

There are always jokes about the amount of zucchini that is available during peak season, so I am sharing a few zucchini recipes with you today, as well as other recipes for blueberries, yellow squash and tomatoes.

Enjoy this special time of year with the bountiful harvest of vegetables we have been given.

Zucchini or Summer Squash Fritters

We all have an abundance of both yellow summer squash and zucchini. Here's a recipe that allows you to have your squash and save it too! Enjoy!

n 4-5 medium zucchini or summer squash

n 1 small onion, grated

n 1 teaspoon coarse salt

n 1 large egg, well beaten

n 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

n 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly grated

n 2-3 tablespoons oil of your choice for frying

If planning to serve as soon as they’re done, preheat oven to 250 degrees. Have a baking sheet lined with paper towels ready.

Trim ends off zucchini and grate them either on the large holes of a box grater or, if you have one, using the shredding blade of a food processor.

In a large bowl, toss zucchini with 1 teaspoon coarse salt and set aside for 10 minutes. Wring out the zucchini in one of the following ways: pressing it against the holes of a colander with a wooden spoon to extract the water, squeezing out small handfuls at a time, or wrapping it up in a clean dishtowel or piece of cheesecloth and wringing away.

Return deflated mass of zucchini shreds to bowl. Taste and if you think it could benefit from more salt add a little bit more. Stir in onion, egg, flour, and some freshly ground black pepper.

In a large heavy skillet, heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat until shimmering.

Drop small bunches of the zucchini mixture onto the skillet only a few at a time so they don’t become crowded and lightly nudge them flatter with the back of your spatula.

Cook the fritters over moderately high heat until the edges underneath are golden, about three to four minutes. Flip the fritters and fry them on the other side until browned underneath again, about two to three minutes more.

Drain briefly on paper towels then transfer to the baking sheet. Then place into the warm oven until needed. Repeat the process, keeping the pan well-oiled, with remaining batter.

Note: I like to make sure that the fritters have at least 10 minutes in the oven to finish setting and getting extra crisp.

Do ahead: (This is the best part!) These fritters keep well, either chilled in the fridge for the better part of a week and or frozen in a well-sealed package for months. When you’re ready to use them, simply spread them out on a tray in a 325-degree oven until they’re hot and crisp again.

Source: justapinch.com

Blueberry Salsa

Try this homemade blueberry salsa packed with fresh blueberries, cilantro, jalapeños, and red peppers. Serve with homemade cinnamon chips for a refreshing summer snack

n 3 cups fresh blueberries

n 1 bunch cilantro

n 3 jalapeños

n 1 red onion

n 2 red bell peppers

n 1/2 teaspoon salt

n Juice of 1 lemon

Wash and gently pat dry the blueberries. Then cut them in half and set them aside.

Grab a bowl. Toss the blueberries in there. Dice the onion. Toss in the bowl. Chop the cilantro. Toss it in the bowl. Dice up the red onion. Yep, toss them in the bowl. Dice the red bell peppers. The smaller the better. Throw those in as well. Dice the jalapeños and add to salsa.

Grab a smaller bowl and add the salt and lemon juice. Whisk it a bit.

Pour the lemon mixture over the fruits and such. Stir well to combine everything.

Serve with homemade cinnamon sugar chips.

Notes: If you want the salsa spicy, keep the jalapeno seeds. If you want it less spicy, remove the seeds.

Source: crystalandcomp.com

Zucchini Corn Bake

Fresh zucchini from the garden … fresh Ambrosia corn … so good! It’s the veggie bake of Summer!

n 3 - 7 to 8-inch market size zucchini

n 1 medium onion, chopped

n 1 tablespoon butter

n 1 (10 ounce) package frozen corn, defrosted and microwaved for 2 minutes

n 1 cup shredded Swiss Cheese

n 2 large eggs, beaten

n 1/4 teaspoon salt

n Pepper to taste

n 1 tablespoon butter, melted

n 2 slices of white bread, cut in 3/8-inch cubes

n 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Wash zucchini; do not peel. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Add to a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook 10 minutes. Drain. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon butter till tender.

Combine zucchini, onion, corn, Swiss cheese, eggs, salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish. Combine the melted butter with the bread cubes and Parmesan cheese and sprinkle on top. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.

Source: thefarmstandkitchen.com

Blueberry Lemon Cookies

These blueberry lemon cookies are a no chill chewy cookie that's filled with plenty of lemon zest, lemon juice, and fresh blueberries. A tangy lemon glaze is also drizzled over the tops of the cookies once cooled!

Lemon Blueberry Cookies:

n 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

n 2 teaspoons corn starch

n 1/2 teaspoon salt

n 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

n 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled for at least 20 minutes

n 1 cup sugar

n 1/4 cup brown sugar

n 1 large egg, room temperature preferred

n 1 large egg yolk, room temperature preferred

n 2 tablespoons lemon zest

n 1 tablespoon lemon juice

n 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

n 3/4 cup fresh blueberries, plus extras

Lemon Glaze:

n 1/2 cup powdered sugar

n 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Lemon Blueberry Cookies: In a microwaveable-safe bowl, melt the butter and let it cool on the counter for 20 minutes (do not skip this step!).

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the melted and cooled butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, egg yolk, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla extract until fully combined.

Add the flour mixture and use a rubber spatula to gently fold into the wet ingredients until combined. Then fold in the blueberries.

Use a medium cookie scoop (#24, which is 2.7 tablespoons) to scoop out the cookie dough. Place the cookie dough balls onto the prepared baking pans and bake for 12 to 16 minutes (top with extra blueberries if desired).

Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring them over to a wire rack to finish cooling.

Lemon Glaze: In a small bowl, mix together the powdered sugar and lemon juice until combined. If the glaze is too thin, add 1 teaspoon of powdered sugar. If too thick, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.

Drizzle the glaze over the top of the cooled cookies using a spoon.

Keep any leftover cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to 5 days.

Notes: To help ensure you don’t add extra flour, follow these three simple steps: 1) Fluff up the flour using a fork. 2) Spoon the flour into your measuring cup. 3) Scrape a knife across the top of the measuring cup to level out the flour.