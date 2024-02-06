Savor the season: Must-try recipes for summer's bounty

Fresh produce is abundant in local gardens and at area farmer’s markets. There is almost anything you’d ever want at the markets right now, and we sure want to make use of it while it lasts.
There are always jokes about the amount of zucchini that is available during peak season, so I am sharing a few zucchini recipes with you today, as well as other recipes for blueberries, yellow squash and tomatoes.
Enjoy this special time of year with the bountiful harvest of vegetables we have been given.
Zucchini or Summer Squash Fritters
We all have an abundance of both yellow summer squash and zucchini. Here's a recipe that allows you to have your squash and save it too! Enjoy!
n 4-5 medium zucchini or summer squash
n 1 small onion, grated
n 1 teaspoon coarse salt
n 1 large egg, well beaten
n 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
n 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly grated
n 2-3 tablespoons oil of your choice for frying
If planning to serve as soon as they’re done, preheat oven to 250 degrees. Have a baking sheet lined with paper towels ready.
Trim ends off zucchini and grate them either on the large holes of a box grater or, if you have one, using the shredding blade of a food processor.
In a large bowl, toss zucchini with 1 teaspoon coarse salt and set aside for 10 minutes. Wring out the zucchini in one of the following ways: pressing it against the holes of a colander with a wooden spoon to extract the water, squeezing out small handfuls at a time, or wrapping it up in a clean dishtowel or piece of cheesecloth and wringing away.
Return deflated mass of zucchini shreds to bowl. Taste and if you think it could benefit from more salt add a little bit more. Stir in onion, egg, flour, and some freshly ground black pepper.
In a large heavy skillet, heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil over medium-high heat until shimmering.
Drop small bunches of the zucchini mixture onto the skillet only a few at a time so they don’t become crowded and lightly nudge them flatter with the back of your spatula.
Cook the fritters over moderately high heat until the edges underneath are golden, about three to four minutes. Flip the fritters and fry them on the other side until browned underneath again, about two to three minutes more.
Drain briefly on paper towels then transfer to the baking sheet. Then place into the warm oven until needed. Repeat the process, keeping the pan well-oiled, with remaining batter.
Note: I like to make sure that the fritters have at least 10 minutes in the oven to finish setting and getting extra crisp.
Do ahead: (This is the best part!) These fritters keep well, either chilled in the fridge for the better part of a week and or frozen in a well-sealed package for months. When you’re ready to use them, simply spread them out on a tray in a 325-degree oven until they’re hot and crisp again.
Source: justapinch.com
Blueberry Salsa
Try this homemade blueberry salsa packed with fresh blueberries, cilantro, jalapeños, and red peppers. Serve with homemade cinnamon chips for a refreshing summer snack
n 3 cups fresh blueberries
n 1 bunch cilantro
n 3 jalapeños
n 1 red onion
n 2 red bell peppers
n 1/2 teaspoon salt
n Juice of 1 lemon
Wash and gently pat dry the blueberries. Then cut them in half and set them aside.
Grab a bowl. Toss the blueberries in there. Dice the onion. Toss in the bowl. Chop the cilantro. Toss it in the bowl. Dice up the red onion. Yep, toss them in the bowl. Dice the red bell peppers. The smaller the better. Throw those in as well. Dice the jalapeños and add to salsa.
Grab a smaller bowl and add the salt and lemon juice. Whisk it a bit.
Pour the lemon mixture over the fruits and such. Stir well to combine everything.
Serve with homemade cinnamon sugar chips.
Notes: If you want the salsa spicy, keep the jalapeno seeds. If you want it less spicy, remove the seeds.
Source: crystalandcomp.com
Zucchini Corn Bake
Fresh zucchini from the garden … fresh Ambrosia corn … so good! It’s the veggie bake of Summer!
n 3 - 7 to 8-inch market size zucchini
n 1 medium onion, chopped
n 1 tablespoon butter
n 1 (10 ounce) package frozen corn, defrosted and microwaved for 2 minutes
n 1 cup shredded Swiss Cheese
n 2 large eggs, beaten
n 1/4 teaspoon salt
n Pepper to taste
n 1 tablespoon butter, melted
n 2 slices of white bread, cut in 3/8-inch cubes
n 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan Cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Wash zucchini; do not peel. Cut into 1-inch cubes. Add to a saucepan, cover with water and bring to a boil. Cook 10 minutes. Drain. Sauté the onion in 1 tablespoon butter till tender.
Combine zucchini, onion, corn, Swiss cheese, eggs, salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture into a 2-quart casserole dish. Combine the melted butter with the bread cubes and Parmesan cheese and sprinkle on top. Bake for 40 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.
Source: thefarmstandkitchen.com
Blueberry Lemon Cookies
These blueberry lemon cookies are a no chill chewy cookie that's filled with plenty of lemon zest, lemon juice, and fresh blueberries. A tangy lemon glaze is also drizzled over the tops of the cookies once cooled!
Lemon Blueberry Cookies:
n 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
n 2 teaspoons corn starch
n 1/2 teaspoon salt
n 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
n 3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled for at least 20 minutes
n 1 cup sugar
n 1/4 cup brown sugar
n 1 large egg, room temperature preferred
n 1 large egg yolk, room temperature preferred
n 2 tablespoons lemon zest
n 1 tablespoon lemon juice
n 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
n 3/4 cup fresh blueberries, plus extras
Lemon Glaze:
n 1/2 cup powdered sugar
n 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Lemon Blueberry Cookies: In a microwaveable-safe bowl, melt the butter and let it cool on the counter for 20 minutes (do not skip this step!).
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the melted and cooled butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, egg yolk, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla extract until fully combined.
Add the flour mixture and use a rubber spatula to gently fold into the wet ingredients until combined. Then fold in the blueberries.
Use a medium cookie scoop (#24, which is 2.7 tablespoons) to scoop out the cookie dough. Place the cookie dough balls onto the prepared baking pans and bake for 12 to 16 minutes (top with extra blueberries if desired).
Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes before transferring them over to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Lemon Glaze: In a small bowl, mix together the powdered sugar and lemon juice until combined. If the glaze is too thin, add 1 teaspoon of powdered sugar. If too thick, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice.
Drizzle the glaze over the top of the cooled cookies using a spoon.
Keep any leftover cookies in an airtight container on the counter for up to 5 days.
Notes: To help ensure you don’t add extra flour, follow these three simple steps: 1) Fluff up the flour using a fork. 2) Spoon the flour into your measuring cup. 3) Scrape a knife across the top of the measuring cup to level out the flour.
Make sure the butter is completely cooled. This takes at least 20 minutes sitting at room temperature. Don't skip this step or the cookies might overspread.
Use a medium cookie scoop, specifically the #24 scoop, to create bigger bakery-style cookies.
Wait until the cookies are cooled before drizzling on the glaze.
Source: gingersnapsbakingaffairs.com
Pan Fried Parmesan Chicken and Zucchini
n 4 thin boneless chicken breasts (under an inch in thickness)
n 8 tablespoons butter, divided
n 2 eggs beaten
n 1/2 cup Italian Bread Crumbs or panko
n 1 teaspoon pepper
n 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
n 1/4 cup flour
n 1 teaspoon onion powder
n 2 medium sized zucchini, sliced semi thin
n 3 fresh garlic cloves, minced
For the chicken breading: beat the eggs in a shallow dish, set aside.
In another shallow dish combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, pepper, onion powder and the flour and stir to fully combine, set aside.
In a large hot skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of butter. Dip each of the chicken pieces in the egg mixture then coat in the breadcrumb mixture and place in the hot skillet with the melted butter.
Cook on each side for about four minutes or until the outside is crispy and browned and the chicken is cooked completely throughout, remove from pan and set aside.
Add 4 Tablespoons of butter to the skillet and sauté the fresh garlic for about a minute to two minutes. Add in the sliced zucchini to the skillet and sauté until completely tender. Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper.
Add the chicken back to the skillet, gently mix and heat for about 30 seconds.
Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Source: myincrediblerecipes.com
Easy Summer Squash Casserole
n 3 - 4 medium yellow summer squash, ends trimmed and grated on the large hole of a box grater
n 8 ounces sour cream
n 2 eggs, lightly beaten
n Salt and pepper to taste
n 1 tablespoon freshly chopped parsley
n 2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
n 1 sleeve buttery crackers (Ritz), crumbled
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch square baking dish with non-stick spray.
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except for the crackers. Pour into the prepared baking dish and bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Remove from oven and sprinkle with cracker crumbs. Return to oven for five minutes or until browned to your liking.
Remove from oven and allow to rest a few minutes before serving.
Source: fleurdelolly.blogspot.com
Tomato Pie
This recipe is so yummy, and it may become a summer favorite. Of course, you must use Duke's mayonnaise if making this in the South. If Duke’s is not available, use a good quality mayonnaise.
n 1 (9-) inch deep dish frozen pie shell or homemade
n 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella or shredded cheddar cheese
n 4 large ripe tomatoes, sliced
n 1/3 cup fresh basil, chopped
n 3/4 cup Duke's mayonnaise
n 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
n 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Sprinkle about 1/4 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese in the bottom of the pie shell. Pre-bake the pie shell for 5 minutes in a preheated oven.
Remove the crust from the oven. Layer the tomato slices and basil in the pie shell.
Mix the mayonnaise, shredded cheddar, and shredded mozzarella cheese. Spread the mayonnaise mixture on top of the tomatoes.
Bake for approximately 35 minutes or until golden brown on top.
Allow pie to set for a few minutes before slicing.
Source: justapinch.com
Zucchini Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting
Zucchini Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting are a great way to use fresh zucchini! Pillow-soft cookies filled with zucchini and cinnamon and topped with whipped cream cheese frosting and a dusting of nutmeg — this is one really delicious cookie!
Cookies:
n 1 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
n 1 teaspoon baking powder
n 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
n 1/2 teaspoon salt
n 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
n 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
n 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
n 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
n 2/3 cup granulated sugar
n 1/3 cup light brown sugar, packed
n 1 egg
n 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
n 1 1/2 cups shredded zucchini
Cream Cheese Frosting:
n 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
n 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
n 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
n 1 1/3 cup powdered sugar
Cookies: Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger; set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, beat the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar together with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract and mix well.
With an electric mixer on low speed, mix half of the dry ingredient mixture into the batter. Fold in the zucchini, then blend in the remaining dry ingredients.
Scoop the batter onto cookie sheets covered with waxed paper or lined with a silicon baking mat. Leave 2 to 3 inches between each cookie as they will spread.
Bake the cookies at 375 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes until set. Remove from the oven and transfer the cookies to a wire cooling rack to cool completely to room temperature.
Cream Cheese Frosting: In a medium mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese and butter together with an electric mixer until smooth. Add the vanilla extract and powdered sugar and beat on low speed until combined.
Frost the cookies generously with the cream cheese frosting. Add a very light sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon, if desired.
Source: kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Susan McClanahan is administrator at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Send recipes to her at news@semissourian.com or by mail at P.O. Box 699, Cape Girardeau, MO 63702. Recipes published have not been kitchen-tested by Southeast Missourian staff.
