Massive California storm moving east after battering state for 3 days

SAN FRANCISCO -- The storm that pummeled much of California for three days began moving east Thursday after causing at least six deaths, forcing wildfire victims threatened by floods to flee their homes and plunging nearly 300,000 utility customers into darkness.

The winter storm is forecast to drop heavy rain, snow and wind in Colorado and "will be slamming the East Coast by Sunday," National Weather Service forecaster Steve Anderson said. "From Maine to Florida."

Anderson said most of California should be dry and sunny by today.

The three-day drenching put a dent in California's drought. Government and university researchers who maintain the U.S. Drought Monitor map now classify most of the state as abnormally dry or in moderate drought. Only about 6 percent is in severe or extreme drought, compared to nearly a quarter of the state in September.

Rain and snow fell from one end of the state to the other, canceling flights, uprooting trees, knocking down power lines and causing localized flooding.

In Malibu, a 57-year-old woman was in critical condition after authorities say a boulder struck her while she was hiking Thursday.

In Orange County, firefighters rescued 12 homeless people stranded on an island in the Santa Ana River bottom, while 25 other transients were evacuated from the river banks.

In San Francisco, fallen trees blocked the city's iconic cable car tracks for hours Thursday and similarly delayed other commuter trains in the region.

A 200-year-old oak tree towering 100 feet over James Holmes' suburban San Francisco home toppled over in the wind Wednesday night.

"My family lived under it in our house for 70 years," he said.