Maryann Robertson: A story of an old home and new beginnings

Maryann Robertson would tell you it's never too late for a new beginning.

And she'd say it from the "cozy" setup of her mental health counseling practice called "A Step At A Time Mental Health Counseling" located in the Indie House in downtown Cape Girardeau, a place she once called home.

The Robertson family lived in the 1870s-era house at 605 Broadway for about 20 years, and her now office was once her son's bedroom.

"We had a lovely life here," Robertson said. "I never really wanted to leave."

The Robertsons sold the home when her husband retired from his photography business and the children moved out. Robertson said the couple built their now-home in Fruitland and began traveling.

A view of Maryann Robertson's office on Wednesday at The Indie House in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Robertson said she spent a lot of time on the road doing laundry and listening to other women complain to her about how much they disliked living on the road.

"I thought, 'gosh, I might as well get paid for this,'" Robertson said.

Her desire to stay connected to the home is in large part why she returned to open her own counseling practice there. And while the location truly does feel like home to her, Robertson knows how important it is to provide clients with a sense of comfort in the place they choose to receive counseling.

She said it helps patients feel at ease and disclose much more quickly.

That sense of comfort is clear when visiting Robertson's office. Between the warm light of her many lamps, tall Victorian-era windows framing the room and her basket of various hot teas to choose from, it's hard not to feel immediately welcome.

While the building has been home to the Robertsons, it's also had many different lives.

Just outside a window in her office sits a large holly tree. That holly tree, Robertson said, was planted by Dr. G.B. Schulz for his wife, Alice. The couple lived in the home in the early twentieth century and converted it into a surgical hospital which opened in 1923. It was called the Alice K. Schulz Surgical Hospital.

Robertson called it "the real beginning of Southeast Hospital." She added that 400 babies were born on the top floor during Schulz's time at the house. The surgical center at 605 Broadway remained in practice until Southeast Hospital opened in 1928.

Since then, she added, the house has seen days as a day care center for underprivileged children and a bookstore, even sitting empty for a few years before taking on its latest role as the Indie House.

As the former owner, Robertson said she is very happy the home has been kept in good condition and put to use again. Now owned by friend and colleague Laurie Everett, the Indie House is full of different businesses, all owned by women.