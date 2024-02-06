Mary Pat Hunter: ï¿½Deal the best way you canï¿½

The word ï¿½cancerï¿½ has the power to shake even the most valiant fighter. When Mary Pat Hunter received a dreaded phone call after a visit to the doctor, the word took on even more meaning than it had previously carried. It was already a part of some members of her familyï¿½s story; now it was also part of her own.
ï¿½It was upsetting at first, just because of the word ï¿½cancer,ï¿½ï¿½ Hunter says. ï¿½Itï¿½s alarming to everybody.ï¿½
Hunter had been getting routine mammograms since the 1990s; she started doing this around the same time her sister, Linda, passed away from breast cancer. Despite Lindaï¿½s proactive efforts of having a double mastectomy after discovering precancerous cysts, the doctors told her there was a 10 percent chance the cancer would come back. It did, spreading to her lungs.
It was because of her sisterï¿½s experience that Hunter requested a mastectomy as soon as the doctor told her the lump in her own breast was malignant.
ï¿½I had the surgery Mar. 31; I remember because the next day was April Foolsï¿½ Day,ï¿½ Hunter says. ï¿½I went in that morning and came home the next day. It was easy, but a lot of people donï¿½t have that kind of experience. I was fortunate that it was caught very early.ï¿½
The people she holds dearest helped get her through that time in her life.
ï¿½You need friends and family, big time,ï¿½ Hunter says. ï¿½My family is close, and we all depend on each other. I would say that my sister, Harriett, was my rock. She is the matriarch of the family.ï¿½
Hunterï¿½s positive mindset is something that kept her moving forward.
ï¿½Everybody has their heartaches and worries,ï¿½ she says. ï¿½It is what it is. You take your blows, and you deal with them the best way you can.ï¿½