Mary Pat Hunter: ï¿½Deal the best way you canï¿½

The word ï¿½cancerï¿½ has the power to shake even the most valiant fighter. When Mary Pat Hunter received a dreaded phone call after a visit to the doctor, the word took on even more meaning than it had previously carried. It was already a part of some members of her familyï¿½s story; now it was also part of her own.

ï¿½It was upsetting at first, just because of the word ï¿½cancer,ï¿½ï¿½ Hunter says. ï¿½Itï¿½s alarming to everybody.ï¿½

Hunter had been getting routine mammograms since the 1990s; she started doing this around the same time her sister, Linda, passed away from breast cancer. Despite Lindaï¿½s proactive efforts of having a double mastectomy after discovering precancerous cysts, the doctors told her there was a 10 percent chance the cancer would come back. It did, spreading to her lungs.

It was because of her sisterï¿½s experience that Hunter requested a mastectomy as soon as the doctor told her the lump in her own breast was malignant.