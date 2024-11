Mary Pat Hunter: ï¿½Deal the best way you canï¿½

The word �cancer� has the power to shake even the most valiant fighter. When Mary Pat Hunter received a dreaded phone call after a visit to the doctor, the word took on even more meaning than it had previously carried. It was already a part of some members of her family�s story; now it was also part of her own.

�It was upsetting at first, just because of the word �cancer,�� Hunter says. �It�s alarming to everybody.�

Hunter had been getting routine mammograms since the 1990s; she started doing this around the same time her sister, Linda, passed away from breast cancer. Despite Linda�s proactive efforts of having a double mastectomy after discovering precancerous cysts, the doctors told her there was a 10 percent chance the cancer would come back. It did, spreading to her lungs.

It was because of her sister�s experience that Hunter requested a mastectomy as soon as the doctor told her the lump in her own breast was malignant.