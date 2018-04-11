Mary Kay Generosity 11-4-18

The Jana Jateff unit with Mary Kay Cosmetics recently donated $200 to the Amen Center in Delta. The unit held a mascara marathon and donated 15 percent of the proceeds. Pictured from left to right: independent beauty consultant Chanel Tucker, Amen Center director Danny Hollowell and senior sales director Jana Jateff.
