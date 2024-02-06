All sections
April 23, 2022

Mary Kay donates to Safehouse of Southeast Missouri 4-24-22

Submitted by Jana Jateff
The Southeast Missouri areawide directors units of Mary Kay met and held an auction and donated the proceeds to Safehouse of Southeast Missouri. One of the causes near and dear to the heart of Mary Kay is domestic violence prevention. Mary Kay Cosmetics has a foundation which raises money each year to support domestic violence prevention and cancer research for women. Shown, from left, are Sheri Dost of Jackson, Mary Kay Cosmetics sales director; Jessica Hill, Safehouse director; and Jana Jateff of Cape Girardeau, Mary Kay Cosmetics senior sales director.
The Southeast Missouri areawide directors units of Mary Kay met and held an auction and donated the proceeds to Safehouse of Southeast Missouri. One of the causes near and dear to the heart of Mary Kay is domestic violence prevention. Mary Kay Cosmetics has a foundation which raises money each year to support domestic violence prevention and cancer research for women. Shown, from left, are Sheri Dost of Jackson, Mary Kay Cosmetics sales director; Jessica Hill, Safehouse director; and Jana Jateff of Cape Girardeau, Mary Kay Cosmetics senior sales director.
Community

