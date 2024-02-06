Mary Ann's favorite things: A snack homage

It has been brought to my attention that an entire generation of young adults exist who either don't know Oprah Winfrey or do not fully grasp what she has accomplished in her career.
This was brought to my attention via a tweet or a meme, which almost seems disrespectful.
While some people consider Thanksgiving, Black Friday or their local downtown Christmas parade to be the official start of the Christmas season, others know it begins with the annual release of the "Oprah's Favorite Things list." People who watched "The Oprah Winfrey Show" may recall images of Oprah dramatically pointing to audience members shouting, "You get a free cashmere remote control! You get a free cashmere remote control! You get a free cashmere remote control!" as staff members quickly appeared and cheerfully distributed the carefully curated selection of gifts to joyful audience members. It was one of her most anticipated shows each year. When the show ended, the list continued in the holiday issue of Oprah's O Magazine. The magazine ended, but the list has continued each year since 1996.
Appearance on "the list" had the ability to turn a small local business into an overnight sensation the way an "Oprah's Book Club" sticker could thrust an unknown author onto a best seller list. It was called the "Oprah effect" and it spanned decades.
Has Oprah finally become obsolete? If Oprah can become irrelevant, what chance do the rest of us have? Is this how I will finally be forced to admit I'm "middle aged"? Will I have to start allowing people (other than my children) to begin using that other three letter "o" word to describe me?
Nope.
I haven't traveled the world on a luxury jet ... yet. I haven't walked the red carpet at a movie premiere or an awards show ... yet. I haven't written a best-seller ... yet. I haven't run the New York City Marathon ... yet. I haven't fallen in love (again) ... yet. I don't own a home in Hawaii ... yet.
God willing, I have much left to accomplish in this great big world, and you won't catch me waving the white flag at my dreams.
As an homage to Oprah, who persisted and excelled beyond anything anyone could have predicted based on her traumatic and meager childhood, I offer my foodie version of a favorite things list ... in Cape Girardeau ... on a Saturday evening ... with only the cash I had in my pockets.
If you find yourself running around Cape Girardeau in search of the perfect gift to buy that special someone on your list, here are a few affordable treats to help keep you fueled up along the way:
The List:
Whether on the crown of a king or on the grill of an up-and-coming rap star, gold stands the test of time. While gold jewelry can be an impractical splurge, the golden fried egg rolls at Rice Noodle Cai are the real deal for those with a taste for the finer things in life. Golden, crunchy outside and filled with crisp vegetables. These savory pockets of perfection are sure to please and with the price set close to a buck fifty each, you can buy two and treat yourself without leaving the comfort of your car.
(Egg roll. Rice Noodle Cai. 1017 Independence St., Cape Girardeau. Approximately. $3)
Oprah may have faced some expensive cattle related obstacles in her career, but you don't have to. In fact, the single mushroom and Swiss butter burger at Culver's is one of my favorite affordable splurges. You will need a napkin to capture all the goodness that oozes out of this burger. If Guy Fieri had stopped at Culver's for this burger, he could have saved himself a lot of driving.
(Single mushroom & Swiss butterburger. Culver's. 295 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau. $4.81)
Okay, so it isn't actually a "pie" and you will have to get out of your car to buy one, but it will be worth each step and every penny. I discovered Boston Baking's Chocolate Whoopie Pie a couple of years ago near the self-checkout lane at Schnucks and became a fast fan of the treat. It had a rich, decadent chocolate cake taste along with a creamy filling with the perfect level of sweetness. It demolished my craving for sweets at under two dollars.
(Chocolate whoopie pie. Schnucks. 19 S. Kingshighway. Cape Girardeau. $1.49 plus tax)
Have you tried any of these items? What would you put on your list?
