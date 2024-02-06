Mary Ann's favorite things: A snack homage

It has been brought to my attention that an entire generation of young adults exist who either don't know Oprah Winfrey or do not fully grasp what she has accomplished in her career.

This was brought to my attention via a tweet or a meme, which almost seems disrespectful.

While some people consider Thanksgiving, Black Friday or their local downtown Christmas parade to be the official start of the Christmas season, others know it begins with the annual release of the "Oprah's Favorite Things list." People who watched "The Oprah Winfrey Show" may recall images of Oprah dramatically pointing to audience members shouting, "You get a free cashmere remote control! You get a free cashmere remote control! You get a free cashmere remote control!" as staff members quickly appeared and cheerfully distributed the carefully curated selection of gifts to joyful audience members. It was one of her most anticipated shows each year. When the show ended, the list continued in the holiday issue of Oprah's O Magazine. The magazine ended, but the list has continued each year since 1996.

Appearance on "the list" had the ability to turn a small local business into an overnight sensation the way an "Oprah's Book Club" sticker could thrust an unknown author onto a best seller list. It was called the "Oprah effect" and it spanned decades.

Has Oprah finally become obsolete? If Oprah can become irrelevant, what chance do the rest of us have? Is this how I will finally be forced to admit I'm "middle aged"? Will I have to start allowing people (other than my children) to begin using that other three letter "o" word to describe me?

Who needs high priced gourmet when Culver's has a to-die-for mushroom swiss burger on the menu? Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

Nope.

I haven't traveled the world on a luxury jet ... yet. I haven't walked the red carpet at a movie premiere or an awards show ... yet. I haven't written a best-seller ... yet. I haven't run the New York City Marathon ... yet. I haven't fallen in love (again) ... yet. I don't own a home in Hawaii ... yet.

God willing, I have much left to accomplish in this great big world, and you won't catch me waving the white flag at my dreams.

As an homage to Oprah, who persisted and excelled beyond anything anyone could have predicted based on her traumatic and meager childhood, I offer my foodie version of a favorite things list ... in Cape Girardeau ... on a Saturday evening ... with only the cash I had in my pockets.

If you find yourself running around Cape Girardeau in search of the perfect gift to buy that special someone on your list, here are a few affordable treats to help keep you fueled up along the way: