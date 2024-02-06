Markle's parents to visit queen

LONDON -- Meghan Markle's divorced parents will meet with Queen Elizabeth II and other royals before her May 19 wedding to Prince Harry and will have special roles in their daughter's wedding, a palace spokesman said Friday.

At the wedding, the royal couple also plan to honor the memory of the late Princess Diana, Harry's mother, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997.

Officials didn't predict the weather -- springtime in England can be glorious or horrid, sometimes on the same day -- but they outlined plans for a celebration designed to spread from the privileged environs of Windsor Castle throughout Britain and the world, via television and the internet.

Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will arrive during the week before the May 19 wedding so they have time to meet Harry's family.

Knauf said they will visit with the queen, her husband Prince Philip, Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and with Harry's brother Prince William and his sister-in-law Kate.

Ragland will travel with her daughter by car to Windsor Castle on the wedding day, and Thomas Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George's Chapel for the ceremony.

Knauf said Markle is "delighted" her parents will be by her side. He did not say whether Markle's half brother and half sister will attend the wedding.

The press secretary said Harry is "keen to involve his mother's family in the wedding" and all three of Diana's siblings will be present. One of Diana's two older sisters, Jane Fellowes, will give a reading during the ceremony to represent Diana's family.