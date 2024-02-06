Mark your calendars for Menudo Day at Muy Bueno

There are 60 days left in 2023. Why not prioritize your own alternative holidays, observations, celebrations or awareness events?

With the help of Muy Bueno restaurant located at 1751 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, I found myself sitting in front of a steaming hot bowl of menudo on the last Saturday of October in honor of National Tripe Day (Oct. 24) while reading real stories about foster care in honor of Adoption Awareness Month (November) ahead of World Adoption Day (Nov. 9) and National Adoption day (Nov. 19).

I also made it a point to observe National Chucks and Pearls Day (Oct. 28). Political origins aside, I was excited to celebrate those with the audacity to keep showing up in spaces and places they aren't welcomed or invited to serve their unique purposes in life. That resonates, and I am always down for an opportunity to make a subtly bold statement, fashion or otherwise.

As my mouth filled with spoonfuls of the rich, warm flavors of traditional Mexican soup, I put my book aside and researched the history and ingredients for menudo. Menudo is an acquired taste. The scent of distinctive spices combined with bright red broth give all the indications of your average bowl of homemade soup. The first slurp of broth had the satisfying effect of warming me from the inside out. Subtle yet bold. I added the "extra" ingredients, which in my opinion were not optional but absolutely necessary to achieve the full flavor experience. A bit of lime juice. Diced onion. Fresh cilantro. Extra spices. Each spoonful momentarily transported me back in time to celebrate my Hispanic heritage (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15) and silently honor those who painfully paved the way for me and those who will follow. Si se puede.

I scooped up some hominy, consciously avoiding the most unique ingredient: bits of tripe. If tripe isn't thoroughly cleaned, it may ruin the whole dish. If cooked too long the bits of tripe risk becoming soft and slimy, not long enough and they remain tough and chewy. There is a fine timeline to good menudo, which is likely why Muy Bueno only offers the dish on the last Saturday of each month. The texture averse amongst us may want to avoid the bits of tripe or select a different entree altogether. Those looking for a new "keto" friendly option may opt to skip the hominy while indulging in the tripe laden dish. I finally summoned the courage to scoop up a bit of tripe. I was relieved to find my feelings of trepidation were unwarranted as my bowl of menudo passed the final test, earning two enthusiastic thumbs up. As I happily slurped away, I couldn't help but think about how a bowl of soup could serve as the perfect analogy of life, reinforcing the need to keep moving forward in faith. The best things in life come when we hold on to hope, keep trying, and give life's "ingredients" time to come together in God's timing,

In the meantime, mark your calendars for Muy Bueno's next Menudo Saturday (Nov. 25) and give me a shout-out on National Absurdity Day (Nov. 20).

Traditional doesn't have to mean ordinary or boring. Whether you choose to celebrate something already on the calendar or create your own holiday, go all in and do it with style. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo