Mark and Tia Rademaker may not have built their event venue Rusted Route Farms from the ground up, but they’ve certainly refurbished it.

Originally from Cape Girardeau, the couple met downtown, fell in love, got married and moved to California, where Mark was stationed for work.

“Mark and I both grew up in this area, and we have multiple businesses here, but we had wanted to run off to California for his job and kind of have an adventure,” Tia says.

“Which we did for six years,” Mark adds.

“And we had both of our babies out there, and we kind of got sick of not having wide-open spaces,” Tia continues.

Cutline:Tia and Mark Rademaker pose for a portrait at Rusted Route Farms. Laura Simon

During their time in California the couple became obsessed with the show “Fixer Upper,” featuring renovation experts Chip and Joanna Gaines, and decided they wanted to start working on renovation projects of their own.

One property in particular soon stood out, the Jones Heritage Farm and Market homestead on Highway W in Jackson.

“We loved seeing that kind of environment and [the owners’] kids and how they raise their kids, and we thought that would be great for us and our kids,” Mark says.

After driving by the old homestead on a trip to Cape Girardeau, Mark felt a flash of curiosity about whether the owner would be willing to sell. He looked down and saw a fallen for sale sign in the weeds and took it as an indicator he should pursue the property.

Although they had a number of options for renovation projects, Mark and Tia say the purchase and creation of Rusted Route Farms was serendipitous.

“This was the property, I mean, the more we look at it the more we realize that it was just meant to be,” Mark says.

“This originally was a homestead, so you could live on this property as a family and do absolutely everything that you needed to survive,” Tia says.

“We tried to kind of make it that again but with a little newer twist to it,” Mark says.

So even though Tia had yet to see the property before purchasing, she and Mark signed on the dotted line, and she came to Missouri to have her first look.

“I was supposed to fly back home with the kids for a few months, and we never left,” she says.

The couple made the market building livable, and Tia and the couples’ two children, Cleveland and Jagger, began living on the property.