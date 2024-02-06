Marie Curie, her scientific fellows and God

Last weekend, amid the sound of nearby fireworks, I talked to a friend in a Cape Girardeau coffee shop who began discussing Marie Curie, the renowned Polish-French scientist, who died on America's Independence Day, July 4, 1934.

I suppose Curie's death date is the reason the discoverer of two elements in the periodic table came to mind in our conversation.

My friend told me Curie was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only person in history to win the Nobel twice and managed it in two scientific fields: physics in 1903 and chemistry in 1911.

Even the most knowledgeable people can't know everything -- and Madame Curie did not know it all.

She used to carry bottles of radium, atomic number 88, and polonium, atomic number 84, in the pocket of her lab coat, my friend told me -- a fact biographies of her life verify -- and continuous exposure to those radioactive elements shortened her life.

Curie passed at 66 of aplastic anemia after spurning the danger such materials posed.

Even today, most of Curie's papers and books remain radioactive and are stored in lead-lined boxes, which the curious may only view after donning a protective suit and signing a liability waiver.

Even the brilliant among us have limits and do not possess all knowledge.

Religion and scientists

In an illuminating 2018 article in Forbes magazine -- "Did History's Most Famous Scientists Believe in God?" -- we read Curie's own theological perspective was akin to one of her scientific contemporaries, German-born Albert Einstein.