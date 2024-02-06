Marble Hill artesian well -- a prized treasure

Deep beneath the earth's service lies many treasures, such as gold, silver, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and more. Yet the one buried gem that humanity cannot live without, that is often forgotten and taken for granted, is water.

According to a 2014 report in the Washington Post, there is more water below the earth's surface than in all the oceans combined. And some of that water is just bursting to get out.

If you happen to be traveling Highway 34, a few hundred feet just west of the Woodland School, you will find two gurgling, gushing spigots on the south side of the highway. Often, you will observe residents coming and going with various jugs, bottles and containers. What are these treasure hunters seeking? Their prize is the sparkling natural well water that flows at about 27 gallons per minute from the Marble Hill artesian well.

"Thousands of people use the water exclusively for drinking and cooking," said M. Ossig of Marble Hill.

Ossig's cousins Carl and Earl Lutes were the owners of the property in 1946 when P.M. Barton of Catron, Missouri, first leased the land for exploratory excavation, Ossig said. At the time, leasing property for excavation was popular; oil companies and chemical corporations were seeking petroleum and minerals.

The Barton team dug below the surface approximately 1,800 feet. Instead of finding the anticipated booty of oil and minerals, out gushed the waters that have not stopped flowing since.