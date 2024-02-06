Man falls into Yellowstone hot spring

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Yellowstone National Park visitor has been hospitalized with severe burns after falling into thermal water at Old Faithful Geyser.

Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said Cade Edmond Siemers told rangers he was walking near the famous geyser late Sunday night without a flashlight when he tripped into a hot spring.

Siemers was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and airlifted to a burn center in Idaho Falls. He could not be reached for comment.