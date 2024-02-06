All sections
October 1, 2019

Man falls into Yellowstone hot spring

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Yellowstone National Park visitor has been hospitalized with severe burns after falling into thermal water at Old Faithful Geyser. Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said Cade Edmond Siemers told rangers he was walking near the famous geyser late Sunday night without a flashlight when he tripped into a hot spring...

Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. -- A Yellowstone National Park visitor has been hospitalized with severe burns after falling into thermal water at Old Faithful Geyser.

Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said Cade Edmond Siemers told rangers he was walking near the famous geyser late Sunday night without a flashlight when he tripped into a hot spring.

Siemers was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and airlifted to a burn center in Idaho Falls. He could not be reached for comment.

A hospital representative said Monday that Siemers was in the intensive care unit, but declined to release further details.

It is illegal to leave the boardwalks around Old Faithful, punishable by up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

In 2016, an Oregon man died after falling into a Yellowstone hot spring.

