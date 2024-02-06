Man, a steal! Rare Superman comic sells for record $3.25M

NEW YORK -- One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price.

The issue of "Action Comics" No. 1 went for $3.25 million in a private sale, ComicConnect.com, an online auction and consignment company, announced Tuesday.

It narrowly bested the previous record for the comic, set in the auction of another copy in 2014 for slightly more than $3.2 million.

The comic, published in 1938, "really is the beginning of the superhero genre," said ComicConnect.com COO Vincent Zurzolo, who brokered the sale.