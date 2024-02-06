Mama bear and the image of God

By Tyler Tankersley

A friend of mine was recently hiking in the Rocky Mountains. He rounded a bend and nearly came upon two twin Grizzly cubs. Luckily for my friend they were far enough away that he was able to turn and run before they saw him. When he was telling this story, he leaned close and said, "I wasn't running from the cubs. I was running from Mama! Beware of Mama!"

In the Old Testament prophetic book of Hosea, God is described as a fierce mother bear who says, "I will fall upon them like a bear robbed of her cubs" (Hosea 13:8). There are other female and maternal images for God in the Bible. God is described as a mother hen (Ruth 2:12; Psalms 17:8, 57:1, 91:4; Matthew 23:37) and the prophet Isaiah often depicts God as a human mother: "Can a woman forget her nursing child, or show no compassion for the child of her womb? Even these may forget, yet I will not forget you" (Isaiah 49:15).

Mother's Day seems like a fine opportunity to remember and reflect upon God's maternal side. I know there are some people who will be uneasy with the idea of using feminine images for God. However, doing so is not some sort of radical, feminist innovation but is threaded throughout the scriptures.