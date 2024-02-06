Mallards are noisy birds. Small flocks often stay in a small place as they feed, moving forward at a very slow pace and heading in no particular direction. This flock was small with about 50 ducks. The brush was thick between me and the ducks helping conceal me from their many attentive eyes as I very slowly and cautiously made my approach.

I wanted a photo of the mallards jumping, so I crept the last several yards on my knees to a less bushy spot that would give me a clear view of the birds when I stood up. The birds were now about 50 yards away. I made sure the settings were accurate on my camera for such a shot. I stood up and immediately the birds flew. This is the resulting photo. Mallard ducks are very common migratory birds.

I had checked a few weeks before to be sure duck hunting was closed on the area where I found these mallards. Safety first!