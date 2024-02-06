Making the most out of bounty of fresh vegetables

By Susan McClanahan
With so many wonderful fresh vegetables readily available right now, it is nice to try new recipes to help use an abundance of tomatoes or squash. Since this has been such a nice year for tomatoes, I was able to put up several to use later this winter.
All of the recipes today can help you use those fresh vegetables in a variety of ways. The breads and muffins can be made and frozen for later use, as well as the quiche. Plan ahead for winter and make and freeze now while produce is available.
Tomato pie is one way to use up some of those fresh tomatoes. Tomato pie is easy and delicious. Serve this tomato pie along with a couple other fresh garden vegetables for a wonderful meal. The spices along with the fresh tomatoes make for a wonderful summer treat.
Cook empty pie crust for about 10 minutes in 400-degree oven. Be sure to punch holes in the bottom of the crust or weight down. Remove from oven and add a layer of cheese, onion and tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, oregano and basil. Continue layering until ingredients are gone except for 1/2 cup of cheese. Mix together the crumbled bacon, mayo and cheese and spread on top of the pie. Sprinkle with extra cheese if you want. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for at least 15 minutes before cutting.
Note: You can chop the tomatoes and let them drain in a colander for at least 30 minutes before adding to pie. Most people slice the tomatoes. Don't go overboard on the mayo, and try to use firm tomatoes. You don't want the pie to be juicy.
Looking for a tasty alternative to meat-and-potatoes meals? Try this colorful pasta dish. It's a stick-to-the-ribs supper that takes advantage of fresh mushrooms, zucchini and other vegetables as well as basil and provolone cheese.
Cook linguine according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat. Add zucchini and mushrooms; saute 3 to 5 minutes. Add tomato, onions, garlic and seasonings. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, about 3 minutes. Drain linguine; add to vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with cheeses and basil. Toss to coat. Yield: 6 servings.
Yellow squash casserole is a wonderful alternative to make with garden vegetables besides frying. This makes a great side dish for any meal and is wonderful for pot lucks. This yellow squash casserole is good reheated or leftover and makes a delicious lunch served with a small salad.
Slice squash and set aside. Cook bacon, drain and set aside saving drippings. In a bowl combine and whisk together the olive oil, black pepper, salt, basil, parsley, garlic, sugar, bacon drippings and chopped onion. Pour over squash and toss to cover all the squash. Spread a layer of the squash in a 2- to 3-quart baking dish, sprinkle on half the cheese cracker crumbs, half the crumbled bacon and half the shredded cheese. Top with another layer of squash, cracker crumbs, bacon and cheese. Bake covered with foil in a preheated 350-degree oven for 50 to 55 minutes until squash is done. Makes 6 to 8 servings.
These cheesy muffins are so delicious and the green tomatoes make them special. If you have green tomatoes, these little treats are well worth the effort. They make a great addition to any meal and freeze well, so make plenty while you still have green tomatoes.
In a large bowl combine tomatoes, honey, milk, egg, salt, cheese and oil. Mix with a spoon. Add flour and baking powder to mixture. The batter will be lumpy. Spray or grease a 12-cup muffin pan or use paper liners. Fill cups about 3/4 full. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes until brown on top.
This recipe for Tomato Biscuits is a great way to use up extra tomatoes in the garden. I love these biscuits as a change from regular biscuits. They are great for breakfast with eggs or with a meal.
Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, baking soda, ginger and basil. Add bacon drippings or butter and buttermilk. Mix with spoon. Fold in tomatoes and shredded cheese. Turn out onto a floured surface. (Add more flour if needed because this is a wet dough). Don't try to roll these out. Pat out onto dough board with your hands and cut out biscuits with a biscuit cutter. Place on a sprayed baking sheet. Bake in preheated 400-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. If desired, brush tops with melted butter before removing from oven. Makes about 16 biscuits.
Note: Since this is a wet dough, do not use overly ripe tomatoes. Drain the tomatoes after chopping and before adding to dough mixture for best results.
Onion patties are quick and easy to make and come from the Amish. They make great appetizers and snacks. Serve onion patties with ketchup, salsa, ranch dressing or any other kind of dip you and your family like. These patties taste a lot like fried onion rings. You could double or triple the recipe if serving a large crowd. They can be reheated and will keep for several days refrigerated.
Whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, black pepper and cornmeal in a large bowl. Mix in chopped onions. Pour in milk and mix well with spoon. Heat oil in skillet on top of the stove. Use a 1/4 cup measuring cup full of batter for each pattie. Drop into hot oil. Cook on one side until brown and flip to cook on other side. You can add more oil to the skillet if you need to do so while frying. Makes 10 to 12 onion patties.
Note: You could add some garlic powder or hot sauce or any other seasonings you like to the batter before cooking, if you like hot and spicy.
Okra fritters are good with any meal. Okra has always been a very popular vegetable in the South. If you like okra, you will love this easy, quick recipe for okra fritters. Most people who don't like okra will like these okra fritters.
In a large mixing bowl with a spoon mix together all ingredients except okra and oil. Fold in the okra. Heat the oil in a large skillet. Use a 1/4 cup for each fritter and drop into the hot oil. Fry on one side about 2 minutes or until good and crusty, turn and fry the other side. Drain on paper towels. Slather with butter, if desired.
Zucchini fries are another way to use up some of your garden squash. They are delicious served with salsa as a snack or as a side dish with any meal. The Parmesan cheese adds a great flavor to this vegetable, and baking makes them a little more healthy than frying. This makes a good appetizer and a great addition to any buffet table. Add this recipe to your collection for future use of your abundant zucchini crop.
Cut zucchini in half crosswise and then cut lengthwise into pieces like fries. Combine bread crumbs, cheese, salt, pepper and garlic powder in a bowl or shallow dish. Beat eggs and milk together. Dip zucchini pieces in egg and milk then dredge in crumbs. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray. Place fries on sheet and spray the fries with cooking spray. Bake in preheated 400-degree oven 35 to 30 minutes until brown and crusty. Turn if needed. Makes about six servings.
Zucchini Brownies are a great way to use up some of that zucchini from the garden. This makes a moist, chewy zucchini brownie with lots of chocolate flavor.
In a large mixing bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt and sugar. Add shredded zucchini, sour cream, butter, eggs and vanilla extract; mix well with a spoon. Fold in chocolate chips and nuts. Spray a 9- x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add brownie mixture. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Ovens vary, so check to make sure they are done but also be careful not to overbake.
This recipe for Fresh Tomato Bread will be a nice accompaniment to any meal. This bread is good toasted with butter, too. This is a great way to use up some fresh tomatoes from the garden.
In a large bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, oregano, black pepper and salt. Add melted butter, eggs, sour cream, buttermilk, mayonnaise, chopped onion and tomatoes. Mix well with a spoon. Fold in cheese. Spray a 9- x 5-inch bread pan with cooking spray. Add the bread mixture. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven 60 to 65 minutes, checking to see if bread is done. Makes 1 loaf.
This recipe is quick to prepare and freezes well. Just put it in the refrigerator to thaw overnight and pop it into the oven when you wake up for a nice brunch dish.
Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Refrigerate while preparing filling.
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat. Add zucchini and onion; cook and stir until tender. Drain and cool slightly.
Whisk eggs and seasonings until blended. Stir in cheese and zucchini mixture. Spread mustard over pastry shell; add filling.
Bake on a lower oven rack until a knife inserted in center comes out clean and crust is golden brown, 35-40 minutes. If needed, cover edge loosely with foil during the last 15 minutes to prevent over browning. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Yield: 8 servings.
Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches): Combine 1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/4 teaspoon salt; cut in 1/2 cup cold butter until crumbly. Gradually add 3-5 tablespoons ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Apply plastic wrap and refrigerate 1 hour.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
