Making the most out of bounty of fresh vegetables

By Susan McClanahan

With so many wonderful fresh vegetables readily available right now, it is nice to try new recipes to help use an abundance of tomatoes or squash. Since this has been such a nice year for tomatoes, I was able to put up several to use later this winter.

All of the recipes today can help you use those fresh vegetables in a variety of ways. The breads and muffins can be made and frozen for later use, as well as the quiche. Plan ahead for winter and make and freeze now while produce is available.

Tomato Pie

Tomato pie is one way to use up some of those fresh tomatoes. Tomato pie is easy and delicious. Serve this tomato pie along with a couple other fresh garden vegetables for a wonderful meal. The spices along with the fresh tomatoes make for a wonderful summer treat.

1 deep-dish pie shell (of course, homemade is best)

Tomatoes, sliced

Green onions, enough to make about 1/2 cup, chopped (can use regular chopped onions)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons mayonnaise

5 pieces bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

Shredded cheese (about 1 1/2 cups of your choice, a mixture of shredded Parmesan, Swiss and Mexican is a good blend)

Cook empty pie crust for about 10 minutes in 400-degree oven. Be sure to punch holes in the bottom of the crust or weight down. Remove from oven and add a layer of cheese, onion and tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt, pepper, oregano and basil. Continue layering until ingredients are gone except for 1/2 cup of cheese. Mix together the crumbled bacon, mayo and cheese and spread on top of the pie. Sprinkle with extra cheese if you want. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Let stand for at least 15 minutes before cutting.

Note: You can chop the tomatoes and let them drain in a colander for at least 30 minutes before adding to pie. Most people slice the tomatoes. Don't go overboard on the mayo, and try to use firm tomatoes. You don't want the pie to be juicy.

Vegetarian Linguine

Looking for a tasty alternative to meat-and-potatoes meals? Try this colorful pasta dish. It's a stick-to-the-ribs supper that takes advantage of fresh mushrooms, zucchini and other vegetables as well as basil and provolone cheese.

6 ounces uncooked linguine

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 medium zucchini, thinly sliced

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced

1 large tomato, chopped

2 green onions, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup provolone cheese, shredded

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons minced fresh basil

Cook linguine according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter and oil over medium heat. Add zucchini and mushrooms; saute 3 to 5 minutes. Add tomato, onions, garlic and seasonings. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, about 3 minutes. Drain linguine; add to vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with cheeses and basil. Toss to coat. Yield: 6 servings.

Garden Squash Casserole

Yellow squash casserole is a wonderful alternative to make with garden vegetables besides frying. This makes a great side dish for any meal and is wonderful for pot lucks. This yellow squash casserole is good reheated or leftover and makes a delicious lunch served with a small salad.

4 or 5 small to medium yellow squash, unpeeled and sliced in round pieces

4 slices bacon, cooked crisp, drained and crumbled (save drippings)

1/3 cup olive oil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried basil or 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh chopped basil

1/2 teaspoon dried parsley or 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh chopped parsley

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons white granulated sugar

1 tablespoon bacon drippings

1/4 cup chopped onion, you can use green, purple, white or sweet yellow

1 cup White Cheddar Cheese-It Cracker crumbs

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Slice squash and set aside. Cook bacon, drain and set aside saving drippings. In a bowl combine and whisk together the olive oil, black pepper, salt, basil, parsley, garlic, sugar, bacon drippings and chopped onion. Pour over squash and toss to cover all the squash. Spread a layer of the squash in a 2- to 3-quart baking dish, sprinkle on half the cheese cracker crumbs, half the crumbled bacon and half the shredded cheese. Top with another layer of squash, cracker crumbs, bacon and cheese. Bake covered with foil in a preheated 350-degree oven for 50 to 55 minutes until squash is done. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

Green Tomato Muffins

These cheesy muffins are so delicious and the green tomatoes make them special. If you have green tomatoes, these little treats are well worth the effort. They make a great addition to any meal and freeze well, so make plenty while you still have green tomatoes.

2 cups green tomatoes, chopped

3 tablespoons honey

3/4 cup milk

1 egg

1/2 cup canola oil

3/4 cup shredded or grated cheddar cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

In a large bowl combine tomatoes, honey, milk, egg, salt, cheese and oil. Mix with a spoon. Add flour and baking powder to mixture. The batter will be lumpy. Spray or grease a 12-cup muffin pan or use paper liners. Fill cups about 3/4 full. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes until brown on top.

Fresh Tomato Biscuits

This recipe for Tomato Biscuits is a great way to use up extra tomatoes in the garden. I love these biscuits as a change from regular biscuits. They are great for breakfast with eggs or with a meal.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon white granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil, optional (or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil)

2 tablespoons butter or bacon drippings, melted

3/4 cup buttermilk or could use regular milk

1 1/2 cups peeled and chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese or cheese or your choice

Whisk together flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, baking soda, ginger and basil. Add bacon drippings or butter and buttermilk. Mix with spoon. Fold in tomatoes and shredded cheese. Turn out onto a floured surface. (Add more flour if needed because this is a wet dough). Don't try to roll these out. Pat out onto dough board with your hands and cut out biscuits with a biscuit cutter. Place on a sprayed baking sheet. Bake in preheated 400-degree oven for 20 to 25 minutes. If desired, brush tops with melted butter before removing from oven. Makes about 16 biscuits.

Note: Since this is a wet dough, do not use overly ripe tomatoes. Drain the tomatoes after chopping and before adding to dough mixture for best results.

Onion Patties

Onion patties are quick and easy to make and come from the Amish. They make great appetizers and snacks. Serve onion patties with ketchup, salsa, ranch dressing or any other kind of dip you and your family like. These patties taste a lot like fried onion rings. You could double or triple the recipe if serving a large crowd. They can be reheated and will keep for several days refrigerated.