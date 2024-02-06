Making the happiness decision

Don't we all search for happiness? Think about it -- everything is geared toward our feeling of well-being and, a feeling of calm, or perhaps, excitement. If a loved one is ill, we want them to become well, or at least feel better. We can't be still, within, until we are reassured their health is improving and they are on the road to recovery. Consequently, our spirits, will, then, be uplifted. All these things point to our feelings of happiness within ourselves. So, you see, we all strive to reach a balance between feeling mentally upbeat during good times, while, at the same time, dealing with natural life hardships. We must become like St. Paul when he says, "I have learned that in whatever circumstances I am, to be content"(Philippines 4:11). St. Paul says that "he has learned." He learned, that we can't always choose what life gives to us. Rather, Paul realized that you can be happy, in spite of hardships, but we must choose to work on being happy.

How do we become happy? My mother, Blanche always said, "You make your own happiness." She was normally cheerful and tried to make the best of whatever circumstances she must face. Mom, indeed, often had to make her own happiness because her life was a hard one. Happiness was not given to her. Since my dad was ill much of the time, she shouldered most of the family duties that husbands and fathers are usually able to perform. Rather than complain about her predicament, she tried to find ways for my brother and I, herself and dad to be hopeful. She made much out of little. Something as simple as a Sunday picnic turned into an exquisite banquet for her. She would bustle around in the kitchen making lots of pimento cheese and chicken salad sandwiches, slicing water melon and making lemonade. We would then pile into the car, with dad driving, and strike out towards our destination. Mom was pleased as could be, and her mood shifted onto the rest of the family. She took what she had, and made it into a royal dinner. I can recall few times that I missed out on important school or social activities because of our financial situation, or because I was not encouraged to go forward.

Since I've matured and grown in, hopefully, an amount of wisdom, I have learned that happiness doesn't fall into our laps. Rather we must decide whether we want to be happy and cheerful, or sad and grumpy. I'm sure that was the attitude mom assumed. If life wasn't to her liking, she tried to make it so, at least, within her mind and heart. We have to think positively and hopefully before we can continue to move ahead--deciding to be happy. I say "deciding to be happy" because it "is" a choice we must make.