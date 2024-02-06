Making spirits bright

Local houses are uniquely lighting up the night this holiday season in Cape Girardeau county.

The Hubbard Family light show at 1565 Jennifer Drive in Jackson has been operating for the past 20 years according to Brian Hubbard, but was set to music only five years ago. Hubbard said that through a radio frequency, viewers can hear a playlist of holiday music. "Up on the Housetop" is his favorite song.

Brian and his wife set up the more than 40,000 lights every year.

"We've always had a fascination with Christmas lights," Hubbard said.

A couple years ago, they started to leave a donation collection box to raise money for Careportal, a not-for-profit that helps children and families in crisis, according to their website. Hubbard said all of the donated money goes to Careportal, and they have raised more than $2,000 during the last three years.

The Miller household at 2019 Concord Place in Cape Girardeau displays 16,330 lights as seen on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Chris Miller said his personal favorite displays are the tree structures of lights on the sides of the house. "That is my specialty. I have done that for many years. That's really what I claim I am known for, Miller said. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

At 1858 Evondale Road in Cape Girardeau, Jeff Ketchum has been setting up a light show the last five years. With more than 20,000 lights, Ketchum uses software to sequence it with the beats in the selected holiday music that can be heard by tuning in to 89.5 FM.

"It was more for my personal enjoyment because I like programming, I like electronics. But each year it's kind of grown and now it's actually turned into a lot of work to put them up. I do it more so because the community enjoys it," Ketchum said.

And he recognizes that while his wife, Amanda Ketchum, doesn't put up the display, she supports him and the household when he is in "Christmas light mode."