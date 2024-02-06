Making spirits bright

Local houses are uniquely lighting up the night this holiday season in Cape Girardeau county.
The Hubbard Family light show at 1565 Jennifer Drive in Jackson has been operating for the past 20 years according to Brian Hubbard, but was set to music only five years ago. Hubbard said that through a radio frequency, viewers can hear a playlist of holiday music. "Up on the Housetop" is his favorite song.
Brian and his wife set up the more than 40,000 lights every year.
"We've always had a fascination with Christmas lights," Hubbard said.
A couple years ago, they started to leave a donation collection box to raise money for Careportal, a not-for-profit that helps children and families in crisis, according to their website. Hubbard said all of the donated money goes to Careportal, and they have raised more than $2,000 during the last three years.
At 1858 Evondale Road in Cape Girardeau, Jeff Ketchum has been setting up a light show the last five years. With more than 20,000 lights, Ketchum uses software to sequence it with the beats in the selected holiday music that can be heard by tuning in to 89.5 FM.
"It was more for my personal enjoyment because I like programming, I like electronics. But each year it's kind of grown and now it's actually turned into a lot of work to put them up. I do it more so because the community enjoys it," Ketchum said.
And he recognizes that while his wife, Amanda Ketchum, doesn't put up the display, she supports him and the household when he is in "Christmas light mode."
This year, the Ketchums added a donation box for the Southeast Missouri Food Bank and local People's Shelter.
"I really appreciate the neighbors for not calling the cops on me. They're all super supportive, and I really appreciate them putting up with all the cars and the traffic and having everyone look at the lights every day," Ketchum said.
Not too far away from the Ketchums is Chris Miller at 2019 Concord Place in Cape Girardeau, who is in his 19th year of Christmas light decorating.
He said it all started with a "humble beginning" when he experimented with Christmas lights around the house at when he was 8. He then started to decorate his parent's house until he went to college and started again after he moved into his own home in Cape Girardeau during 2016.
This year, he has 16,330 lights, which is the most he has done at his home Cape Girardeau and it grows every year.
"Who knows what next year could bring," Miller said.
Miller said that as a firefighter, he has been working odd hours, but put aside about 50 hours before Thanksgiving night to set up the display this year. Someone even told him that their children ask to come to see his lights every night.
"I have just really enjoyed people's smiles, their nice comments, and their thank yous. They're especially meaningful this holiday season," Miller said.
