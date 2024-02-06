Making resolutions is a way to hope

To resolve to continue something you've constantly worked toward, to begin something new, or even to resolve to stay the same old is a goal. It's a reason to get up in the morning and work toward what you've vowed to do.

Hope is necessary to everyone's well-being. You have to have some provocation to get moving every day and continue to do so. Whether you're striving to accomplish a goal or keep yourself on an even keel, it's a reason to hope. Without a spark to start your fire, you will never blaze and move forward. You will, instead, sit and pine your life away, neither contributing to society nor your own well-being.

So what, if you've begun many projects and desires throughout the years. Some you've probably completed, some may still be a work in process and a lot have gone by the wayside. Right?

Yet you can't take a ho-hum attitude and do nothing, allowing each day to completely take care of itself. Making those New Year's resolutions needs to be serious business. If you're questioning my opinion, read Philippians 3:13-14. St. Paul writes, "Brothers, I do not count myself to have attained, but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press towards the goal to the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus."

Paul is speaking of his goal toward Jesus Christ. You may feel that goal always is being pursued by you, or you may be working on another goal. If you tried once and didn't lose the weight you desired, don't give up. Keep on going. Forget the past times you've failed. A new dawn is breaking each time you make a new resolve. Press on toward what's ahead.

I don't make large gestures toward making a particular New Year's resolution, but this year, I zeroed in on putting more effort into my general lifestyle. I usually refrain from eating sweets. I don't feel they are nutritious. Consequently, I normally cut them from my diet. I've noticed, however, that I have certainly backslid the last few months. They taste so good and I talked myself into thinking I would have none "tomorrow." That tomorrow has never come.

My exercising also has waned, somewhat. Going back on the wagon of no sweets and resuming my amount of exercise are my goals. They provide me with a definite purpose of sorts. What are your resolutions? Email them to me at ellens1@charter.net.