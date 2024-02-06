Making resolutions is a way to hope

By Ellen Shuck
Are you one who says, "I've stopped making New Year's resolutions because I never keep them anyway?"
I thought about that attitude and reflected on the outcome. Making promises to myself was at least a start. It was certainly better than feeling like the celebration of a new year was nothing but a custom, having no meaning.
As I watched the ball drop in New York City, I felt reassured. You could say, "Look at all those silly people showing excessive excitement in the cold weather." Spirits were high and people personified something new was just around the corner -- and it was: A new beginning for everyone's life was upon us.
Every day is truly the beginning of the rest of our lives, so what better way than a celebration to mark the occasion to make us aware of the future and the need to leave the old behind?
Whether the feeling only lasts for a while, or is permanent, it's at least a start. It would be very sad if every minute, hour, day or year was my final chance. My final opportunity to make something of myself, to take another breath, to tackle a new career, lose weight, stop drinking alcohol in excess, see my children grow and succeed, or finish something I'd started. So, I'm all for New Year's resolutions.
To resolve to continue something you've constantly worked toward, to begin something new, or even to resolve to stay the same old is a goal. It's a reason to get up in the morning and work toward what you've vowed to do.
Hope is necessary to everyone's well-being. You have to have some provocation to get moving every day and continue to do so. Whether you're striving to accomplish a goal or keep yourself on an even keel, it's a reason to hope. Without a spark to start your fire, you will never blaze and move forward. You will, instead, sit and pine your life away, neither contributing to society nor your own well-being.
So what, if you've begun many projects and desires throughout the years. Some you've probably completed, some may still be a work in process and a lot have gone by the wayside. Right?
Yet you can't take a ho-hum attitude and do nothing, allowing each day to completely take care of itself. Making those New Year's resolutions needs to be serious business. If you're questioning my opinion, read Philippians 3:13-14. St. Paul writes, "Brothers, I do not count myself to have attained, but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and reaching forward to those things which are ahead, I press towards the goal to the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus."
Paul is speaking of his goal toward Jesus Christ. You may feel that goal always is being pursued by you, or you may be working on another goal. If you tried once and didn't lose the weight you desired, don't give up. Keep on going. Forget the past times you've failed. A new dawn is breaking each time you make a new resolve. Press on toward what's ahead.
I don't make large gestures toward making a particular New Year's resolution, but this year, I zeroed in on putting more effort into my general lifestyle. I usually refrain from eating sweets. I don't feel they are nutritious. Consequently, I normally cut them from my diet. I've noticed, however, that I have certainly backslid the last few months. They taste so good and I talked myself into thinking I would have none "tomorrow." That tomorrow has never come.
My exercising also has waned, somewhat. Going back on the wagon of no sweets and resuming my amount of exercise are my goals. They provide me with a definite purpose of sorts. What are your resolutions? Email them to me at ellens1@charter.net.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.