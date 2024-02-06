Making our world what it is

By Ellen Shuck

How do you perceive your life? Do you look forward to each day as it comes or dread the sound of the alarm filled with ambiguities? Perhaps it depends on what your plans are for the upcoming day, before night hides the sun and the promise of the day. What's the most difficult or the most enjoyable things you face every morning?

You, yourself, determine what your day will be like. Since when do circumstances determine the quality of our day? When bad happenings arrive at our door-step, how do we react? Do we cringe in horror or disappointment or do we bristle with anger? Are we sometimes angry with God because someone we love has died, apparently before his or her time? Perhaps a friend has betrayed us; we weren't called for a job we adamantly wanted.

There are various ways one can respond when life deals both the good and the bad. We can erupt with anger and victimization -- find someone or something to blame for the circumstance. We can choose to give up, or you may allow what's happened to spoil your whole day, including the way you treat your peers and family. I believe that everything happens for a reason -- to teach. You can search within to find what you, or they, have learned. Use self-control and recognize you alone allow the rejection, accident or whatever else to destroy your peace of mind.

If your news or happening is a pleasant one, of course, most people have a way of responding to it, as well. We respond with happiness, laughter, relief, joy and positivity. That too, possesses a learning opportunity. But exercise self-control, and realize that life cannot always be filled with things that are uplifting on the surface. Be ready to face that occurrence too.

"Life is either a daring adventure or nothing" said Helen Keller. Upon reading her quote, I felt ashamed of myself for ever complaining that life is boring, or difficult. If a blind person, such as Helen Keller, could draw such a conclusion, I should only live with praise on my lips.