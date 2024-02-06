All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesFebruary 24, 2024

Making old wrongs right

I was born in Ogallala, Nebraska, which was the end of the old Texas Cattle Trail. Hundreds of thousands of cattle were driven from Texas to Ogallala. Some went up into the Sandhills, while many were driven on west into the mountains. When I was born, Ogallala had a population of about 3,000 to 4,000 people, which is about the same today. ...

Rennie Phillips avatar
Rennie Phillips

I was born in Ogallala, Nebraska, which was the end of the old Texas Cattle Trail. Hundreds of thousands of cattle were driven from Texas to Ogallala. Some went up into the Sandhills, while many were driven on west into the mountains. When I was born, Ogallala had a population of about 3,000 to 4,000 people, which is about the same today. Mom and Dad lived about 45 miles north of Ogallala on a ranch 7 miles north of Arthur, Nebraska. Arthur was a small town of about 175 people back then, and it's even smaller today. At that time there were I believe two grocery stores, one meat processor, two garages, a well service that drilled wells and one or two feed stores that had feed for cattle and chickens and rabbits and such.

One grocery store was pretty nice, and one was rather run down. Justin's store was pretty dilapidated. He didn't have a lot of stuff, and it was probably expensive. The front counter, I believe, was an old pop cooler that held water and kept the pop cold. I believe northerners call it pop, and the southern folks call it soda. Old Justin would sit behind the counter and hardly ever ventured out from his favorite spot. Many times when you stopped to shop he was sound asleep so you'd have to wake him up to pay, and it wasn't long before he'd be snoozing again. Old Justin was way up in years.

Some of us kids would sneak in as quiet as we could and snitch some candy off the counter or even back behind the counter and then sneak out. It was a kind of game to see who could sneak in and then walk out with some goodies. I knew it was wrong. Mom and Dad had dealt with Mick and I before this on stealing, but it was kind of exciting sneaking in and stealing. I never stole a lot. I was scared to death that I'd get caught, and then I'd have to deal with Mom and Dad.

Life went on, and I graduated from High School and journeyed off with some classmates to McCook Junior College. From McCook, I journeyed to Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska. I enjoyed the two years in McCook and I enjoyed the two yeas at Chadron. It was here in Chadron I met Marge and asked her to marry me, and that following fall we got hitched. We then spent several years working for a cattle ranch southwest of Arthur.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It was while we were working on this cattle ranch that I got to thinking about stealing the candy from old Justin. At first it was easy to dismiss and forget, but as time went by the times I stole from Justin began to wear on my conscience. After it had worn on me for a while, I decided I'd had enough of this so we made a trip into Arthur, and I met Justin out in the middle of main street in Arthur. I told Justin what I'd done, paid him back way more then I'd stole, told him I was sorry and asked old Justin if he'd forgive me. Old Justin was flabbergasted. He accepted my apology, but he tried to refuse the money. I insisted. We shook hands and settled the matter.

I walked away with a clear conscience. There was nothing there that was weighing my conscience down. It was free. I had swallowed my pride and done what was needed. I needed to talk to Justin and make it right. It felt good.

Turning old forgotten wrongs right has worked down through the ages. There are times though when confessing our wrongdoing and making it right will really create more problems than it's worth. But there are times when we need to go to the wronged individual and apologize and seek forgiveness and make it right. Not easy, or should I say, never easy. But it's good for the soul!

It's a flat miracle how simply saying "I'm sorry; Forgive me" can make a difference in one's life and the lives of those around you!

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy