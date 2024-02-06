All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresFebruary 25, 2023
Making it through the tough spots
There are some lies and some truths we believe about God. Often, the truth and lie become so intertwined that it is hard to distinguish between them. Statements such as "the apple of your eye", "God helps those who help themselves" or "He will never give you more than you can handle." Yet when the recently released Hebrews left Egypt enslavement, they quickly learned that God could give them more than they could handle...
Robert Hurtgen avatar
Robert Hurtgen

There are some lies and some truths we believe about God. Often, the truth and lie become so intertwined that it is hard to distinguish between them. Statements such as "the apple of your eye", "God helps those who help themselves" or "He will never give you more than you can handle." Yet when the recently released Hebrews left Egypt enslavement, they quickly learned that God could give them more than they could handle.

Exodus 14 tells of the Hebrews leaving Egypt by crossing the Red Sea with the Lord's servant Moses and following the His presence as a pillar of cloud by day and fire by night. They were confident that God would care for them until they found themselves pinned between the sea and the Egyptian army. A spot that they couldn't handle.

All of us have been in spots we cannot handle. Devastating news from a doctor, a rebellious teenager or a marriage far from happily ever after. We all know what it is to be overwhelmed. But, like the Hebrews pinned down, there are two life-changing truths we can take away from being in spots you cannot handle.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

First, God's presence is quickly overshadowed by our circumstances. The people were surrounded with no escape. They complained greatly forgetting it was God who led them to that spot. When our lives feel overwhelmed, ignoring God or blaming Him is easy. But the truth is God did not change - The circumstances did. Circumstances change all the time. If we base our faith on how we feel in the moment, then we are not putting our faith in God but trusting in how we feel about the moment.

Second, being in spots you cannot handle has the potential to increase your faith. They could not have imagined what God was going to do that day. What they experienced increased their faith. Even though that increase didn't last.

Being in difficult spots can increase your faith. The results may not turn out the way you want. The results may turn out better than you imagined. But if you avoid the difficult spots, there is never an opportunity for an increase.

Difficulty does not mean God is absent any more than he is testing you. Being in spots you cannot handle is where God does his best work. After all, if you could handle it, you wouldn't need faith.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnSep. 27
Southeast Missouri's Real Estate Market: Insights from realt...
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy