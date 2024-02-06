Making it through the tough spots

There are some lies and some truths we believe about God. Often, the truth and lie become so intertwined that it is hard to distinguish between them. Statements such as "the apple of your eye", "God helps those who help themselves" or "He will never give you more than you can handle." Yet when the recently released Hebrews left Egypt enslavement, they quickly learned that God could give them more than they could handle.

Exodus 14 tells of the Hebrews leaving Egypt by crossing the Red Sea with the Lord's servant Moses and following the His presence as a pillar of cloud by day and fire by night. They were confident that God would care for them until they found themselves pinned between the sea and the Egyptian army. A spot that they couldn't handle.

All of us have been in spots we cannot handle. Devastating news from a doctor, a rebellious teenager or a marriage far from happily ever after. We all know what it is to be overwhelmed. But, like the Hebrews pinned down, there are two life-changing truths we can take away from being in spots you cannot handle.