Making fitness fit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Family fitness dates are replacing the old school pizza and movie nights as more parents are realizing that the benefits of moving aren't just about burning calories but setting an example for the next generation.

We talked to three fitness experts to get a feel for what family fitness looks like in their homes and also got some tips to try with your kids.

Brooke Burke-Charvet

This mother of four and former "Dancing with the Stars" co-host is all about sweating with her family.

"Leading by example has been the most valuable lesson for family fitness," said Burke-Charvet, whose kids range from ages 9 to 17.

This family does a lot of moving together -- they love hitting the track at nearby Pepperdine University. But it's tough getting her teens to take the Booty Burn class she teaches because they think it's too intense. Burke-Charvet is also a fan of hot yoga and spinning for herself.

"Family fitness is a big event in our household. We often take our children to the gym with us and work with the trainer who knows how to safely train children. I Soul Cycle with my husband and my teenagers," said Burke. "No mother should ever have an excuse that having a child can keep you from being fit. "

TRY IT AT HOME

Sign up for a family plan at the gym

Schedule a date with your teen to take a spinning, yoga or kickboxing class

Go to a local track and practice sprint intervals to build endurance

Hilaria Baldwin

With three kids under 4, a book "The Living Clearly Method" and a busy social calendar that often includes red-carpet appearances with husband Alec Baldwin, it's rare that Hilaria Baldwin gets any time to herself, let alone to hit the gym. She's all about sneaking in a class or going for a long, solo run when she can, but most days she's the queen of fitting in quickie workouts around the house while she's playing with the kids. Her Instagram account is full of short intervals doing squats, lunges or handstands, often with a few kids in tow.

"I do these things called down-moment workouts. I try to be as active with my kids as possible. Not only just for myself, but to teach them," Baldwin said in a phone interview.