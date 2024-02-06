Making changes in the New Year

Some studies have shown forgiveness and gratefulness are two resolutions that benefit everyone. Many times the closeness of family around the holidays and the rehearsing of past grievances can rekindle old hurts and anger. As we know, anger is the chief breeder of depression. The Templeton World Charity Foundation produces forgiveness workbooks for people in countries traumatized by injustice and trauma. They use the mnemonic device called REACH. This format is useful to all of us. (R) Recall the hurt; (E) Emphasize with the offender; (A) Altruistic gift of forgiveness; (C) Commit; and (H) Hold on to forgiveness. Name one or more people, you think injured you and try the method. Forgiveness is doable, but it isn't always an easy chore.

Another worthy goal that goes along with forgiveness is gratefulness. Gratefulness is a much talked about tool, but, perhaps we give it too little attention and credibility. During this pandemic, many people have almost given up. This is a special time to practice gratefulness. Regardless of what has happened to change our lives during the spread of the virus, we all have much for which to be thankful. Those that look for things for which to be grateful find out how fortunate they actually are. Except for those who have been stricken with the illness or who've suffered through with someone else that has contracted the disease, we all still can be thankful. Ask yourself if you can enjoy a good meal, if you can walk, send children to school or have virtual learning at home? Are you pain free, Can you communicate by computer or telephone, most of the time? Do you have more time to enjoy pets and family?

We are, at least breathing, and if we are Christian, we know God is watching over us. If you depend on another higher power, you can call upon him/her. It is a proven fact people who frequently think about the good in their lives are happier, healthier, and more motivated than those who focus on the bad in their lives. We may think resolutions, such as forgiving people and forgiving past hurts, aren't worth calling resolutions. If you feel that way look at the two resolutions as ways to raise your happiness, and, isn't being happier and more joyful the reason you desire to change your habits, your health or your attitudes? Resolutions give us a goal for which to strive that will improve us in some way, but we have to tackle something that is realistic and fits in with our lifestyle. If it doesn't turn out successfully, at least we tried. Jeremiah 29:11 encourages us when the Scripture says "For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"