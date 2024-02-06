Make your healthy resolutions stick

For many of us, January is all about giving things up: Maybe we're going to stop eating meat and embrace a plant-based diet. Or we're ready to kick excess sugar to the curb after a holiday season awash in sweets. Or we're committed to avoiding fast food.

Starting the year with noble goals for eating well is a modern rite of passage. But it's just as common to ditch those grand plans within a few weeks.

This year, how can we do it right? If we're pledging to make better food choices, which strategies can help us stick with them?

Start small

The consensus among experts is clear: It's tempting to begin with dramatic gestures, but the key to lasting change is setting goals that are small enough we won't scrap them by Valentine's Day.

This Jan. 17 image shows a display of guacamole and chips and blueberries in Allison Park, Pennsylvania. (Ted Anthony via AP)

Manageable, measurable goals can create long-term change, said Leila Azarbad, associate professor of psychology at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. When people set lofty goals, they can get discouraged after a couple of weeks.

"Our self-efficacy, that belief in our own ability, tanks," she said. "And that's a huge predictor: If you don't feel confident in your ability to make the change, you're going to discontinue trying."

Picture this, said Dana White, a sports dietitian and clinical associate professor at Quinnipiac University: You want to lose 20 pounds and you know that every afternoon you visit the office vending machine for a snack to boost your energy. So, begin packing a healthy afternoon snack -- not something punitive, but something healthier that you'll enjoy -- and have that instead of a vending machine candy bar.

It's a measurable, specific change that won't be unpleasant. And if it eliminates 200 calories, that shift will make a difference over the coming weeks and months. Once that new behavior is in place, you can add another small but meaningful change.