Make the most of your time

Marge and I usually heat with just our wood heat when the average temp is say freezing or above. But when the temp gets any colder than we're used to, we rely on our central heat system. But last spring our central heat system kind of went on the blink, so we don't have it to fall back on right now. I think I could probably get it going but not sure I want to. Our hvac system is probably 30 years old or more. At some point it becomes unsafe to use. And if there would happen to be a crack in the heat exchanger, we might fill the house with carbon monoxide, so we rely on the wood stove. We are getting a new hvac system installed but it might be a month off.

So in the meantime, we were out cutting, wood and I got to thinking about my parents and my grandparents and their "time" or how they "spent their time." I usually get up around 6 or so and coffee up and usually do some emails and catch up on Facebook. I then spend some time reading in the Bible. By this time Marge is getting up, and we have breakfast. Shower and shave and go check the steers.

Yesterday, we spent the morning until about 1 p.m. cleaning the peanuts and getting them ready to bake or use. We have dinner about then and take a nap if so inclined. Then go grain the steers followed by another cup of coffee. It's pretty much dark by then, and the day is over.

So how did our parents and grandparents do life? The morning began when most of them got the milk cows in and milked. It was time then to separate the milk, slop the hogs, feed the chickens, gather the eggs and then have breakfast. Most of them had kids so they had to take the kids to a one-room school, which was a few miles away. In the early days, Grandpa and Dad had to hitch up the mules or horses, load the hay rack with hay with a pitchfork and then feed the cattle. In the winter, the tanks would freeze over so the ice in the tanks had to be broken. Grandpa and Grandma heated the house with cow chips so they had to carry cow chips in and ash out and there was about the same amount of each. Yet they had time to attend a dance now and then and community events. Also time to visit the neighbors and maybe a cup of coffee and a snack and maybe a game of cards. So how did they do it?