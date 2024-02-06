Make it a good deal

This can happen when we buy a horse or a cow or a dog or chicken. It can happen when we trade cars, and it's possible to even happen on a brand new car. Lemons do happen to even new cars. It can happen on houses as well. Seems like the perfect house in the perfect spot, and we feel like we are walking on a cloud. But the cloud starts to dump rain, and our perfect house floods. I don't care it's a 50-year flood. I feel like I got took. I carry a pair of pliers pretty much all the time. I don't know how much money I've spent on brand name pliers that aren't worth a flip. I like Crescent pliers. So I watch the pliers on eBay and buy them there. So I've got several pair of name brand pliers that are worthless. You want to buy a pair of name brand pliers?

I saw a piece of advice on Facebook awhile back, and it said to never buy a horse that was sweaty and had already been saddled. Kind of like buying a car that was running when you get there and was already warmed up. Or like a lawnmower that the owner says mowed the yard yesterday. You just might be getting a bargain, but then you might be getting taken. What's that old saying: "Buyer beware."

We human beings are really weird, to say the least. We get a bargain, and we are elated. We get just what we paid for, and we feel OK. But when we get less than expected, we feel like we got took. It's like we have a set of scales in our head that weights out everything, and we then feel like we got a bargain down to we got took. I think the key is that each of us has a different scale in our head or inside us. One might think that he got a bargain, but the next person might think he got took.

It's kind of like we meet the perfect person, and we fall totally in love with them, and we want to spend the rest of our lives with them. But the person next door thinks you have lost your ever lovin' mind! How in creation have you fallen for that person? But it's that personal scale inside us. Kind of, I can't stand mincemeat pie, but you might love it. Last summer, I ordered some stuff on the Internet, and it came within a couple days. The order was exactly like I'd ordered. But along with the order was a thank you note with two suckers attached. Kind of gave me a warm fuzzy feeling.

If we can put ourselves in the other person's shoes, we just might have a different perspective. We don't know what's going on in the life of the business owner or the customer or our friend. They may have had a horrible day and are about at the end of their rope. This virus has affected everyone. For want of words, all of us need to chill. If we can, extend grace to those around us. This might be in the form of a "thank you" or a loaf of bread or a phone call or even a sucker or a cup of coffee.