Make-ahead casseroles are ready to bake

I started this column thinking about school starting back in session. Once school starts back, it seems like time goes so quickly and parents need a plan for supper ideas, and often casseroles fill the bill. Many casserole-style recipes can be made or assembled ahead of time and baked when needed.

I fondly remember when our children were home and involved in so many school sports and activities, it was so nice to meal prep on the weekends and have suppers ready for all week. Now that Scott and I are empty nesters, I find myself cutting recipes in half, and we still eat on it all week.

As you try these recipes, take a look at all three different stroganoff recipes I included here today. Beef, pork and chicken stroganoff; all similar yet different enough to give all of them a try over time. Enjoy!

Pork Tips Stroganoff with Mushrooms and Onions

6 slices bacon

2 1/2 pounds pork loin tips, in bite size pieces

2 teaspoon Montreal steak seasoning or your favorite

1 teaspoon lemon pepper

1 (8 ounce) container sliced baby Portabella mushrooms

1 large, sweet onion, diced

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon dry tarragon

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (8 ounce) container light or full fat sour cream

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

Prepared mashed potatoes or 1-pound cooked fettuccine noodles

2 tablespoons fresh chopped chives for garnishing

In a large Dutch oven or heavy bottomed skillet cook the bacon until crispy. Remove to a paper towel to drain then crumble. Remove all but 2 tablespoon drippings from the skillet.

Add 1 tablespoon butter and the pork tips to the skillet. Sprinkle the steak seasoning and lemon pepper over the pork, stir to coat. Cook over medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes or until browned on both sides and no pink remains. Remove to a platter and keep warm. Add 1 tablespoon butter, sliced mushrooms and onion to the skillet and season with garlic salt and black pepper. Cook until softened and begin to brown about 3-5 minutes then add the minced garlic. Cook for 1 minute longer scraping any brown bits on the bottom of the pan.

Add the chicken stock, tarragon, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and pork tips back to the skillet. Stir well and bring to a boil.

Mix the sour cream and flour together. Add to the skillet and stir until fully incorporated and the sauce is beginning to thicken. Cook for 3-5 minutes over medium, stirring to prevent sticking.

Add 1/2 of the crumbled bacon. Stir well.

Remove from the stovetop and serve immediately over mashed potatoes, buttered rice or cooked fettuccine garnished with crumbled bacon and chopped chives.

Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/pork-tips-stroganoff-with-mushrooms-and-onion/

Chicken Bubble Biscuit Bake Casserole

A quick easy main dish casserole is found in this Chicken Bubble Biscuit Bake. Loaded with chicken, bacon, hints of ranch, tender store-bought biscuit dough. Topped off with cheese, it's a wonderful comfort dish your family will ask for again and again.

3 cups cooked chopped chicken, or canned chicken

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1 cup grated cheese

2 tablespoons Ranch dressing mix

1/4 cup cooked, chopped bacon

1 (12 ounce) can refrigerator Grands Jr Biscuits (a flaky, layered biscuit)

1 additional cup grated cheese for top of casserole

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.

Combine chicken, soup, sour cream, 1 cup grated cheese, Ranch dressing mix, and bacon. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Toss with chicken mixture. Top with the remaining cup of grated cheese.

Pour chicken mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 25-35 minutes, until bubbly and biscuits are golden brown.

Note: If you do not like biscuits that are "doughy" like a dumpling then place the chicken mixture on the bottom of the dish and top it off with the biscuits!

You can use canned chicken in this recipe, and you can also make your own homemade biscuits if trying to keep this a pantry recipe.

I'm hearing from so many of you that you can't find the "Grand's Jr Biscuits." If that is the case you can use the regular 16 ounce can of Grands with a few minor modifications. Don't use the entire can! Leave two or three out. Bake the casserole at 375 degrees for 45 minutes instead of the suggested 350 degrees for 30 minutes for the Grands Jr Biscuits.

Source: www.norinesnest.com/chicken-bubble-biscuit-bake-casserole/

Easy Chicken Marsala Casserole

Whether you're looking for a comforting family dinner or an impressive dish to serve at a dinner party, our Easy Chicken Marsala Casserole is sure to please. With its simple yet sophisticated flavors, it's a recipe worth saving and making time and time again.

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/3 cup Marsala cooking wine

3 cups sliced mushrooms

1 can (10.5 ounce) cream of chicken soup

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a baking dish.

Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Lay in baking dish. Top in mushrooms.

Mix cream of chicken soup, Marsala cooking wine, and garlic powder in a bowl. Pour the mixture over chicken and mushrooms.

Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or so. If you want the top browned, top off in broiler for a few minutes.

Let cool briefly before serving.

Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/07/26/fooling-guests-with-this-deceptively-easy-recipe-is-a-joy/?src=fbfan_75246&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR2w7D1vD-39GfB8On0mTzusONQr85q-j1VE1JLqJ_EMQkBkuNqgPHJ86Kk

White Castle Casserole

Satisfy your craving but skip the local fast-food joint with this White Castle Casserole. It is a simple and delicious family-approved weeknight meal!

2 pounds ground beef

1 box dry onion soup mix (you will use both packets of soup mix)

2 tubes (12 ounces each) crescent rolls

8-10 slices American cheese

Dill pickles, chopped, to taste

Mustard, to taste

Additional condiments, if desired

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.

In a skillet, brown and crumble the ground beef with both packages of dry onion soup mix. Drain meat into a colander; using paper towels or a clean dish towel, press down on the beef and squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible.

Unroll one tube of crescent rolls into the prepared baking dish. Flatten slightly to seal the seams and cover the bottom as necessary. Top with ground beef. Add cheese slices. Top with pickles and drizzle with mustard. Unroll the other tube of crescent rolls over the top, sealing seams and covering the contents in the pan.

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the cheese is melted.

To serve, cut into squares and serve with additional condiments if desired.

Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/white-castle-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR0bsroa_xNAK_3Tj5ZWBgHBZljfS_rhZxUlcR8vIQ6lrvDR3qaetd4qWas

Garlic Butter Baked Chicken

4 chicken thighs around, with skin and bone

Sea salt and black pepper

6 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 tablespoons butter

5 thyme sprigs

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Wash and pat dry chicken thighs. Place in a large baking dish and season with salt and pepper. Let marinate for 30 minutes. The brine will help to get juicier chicken.

Mix garlic, thyme, olive oil and butter together in a small bowl.

Rub chicken thighs with the mixture.

Put thyme sprigs around thighs and transfer in the oven.

Bake for 40 minutes by basting with pan juices halfway through cooking.

Remove from the oven and serve with mashed potato and pan juices.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/garlic-butter-baked-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0lhtmrh6pIKpBiXU6u-jAXGvwgvnBEvMvhPkQ0Ag6MYl2QdL2XYPdvENQ

Pierogi and Sausage Casserole served with Sauerkraut

3 boxes of Mrs. T's Cheddar Pierogies

4 cups of chicken broth

1 (8 ounce) block of Philadelphia cream cheese

1 cup of Kraft shredded cheddar cheese

1 pound of sliced kielbasa

Salt and pepper

Sauerkraut, for serving on the side, if desired

In the crockpot, mix all of the ingredients together and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 6 hours.

Serve this pierogi with kielbasa warm with Bavarian sauerkraut, some fresh green salad and crusty bread.

Source: www.reciperoost.com/2017/01/09/slap-pierogis-sausage-slow-cooker-comforting-casserole/2/

Brown Beef Stew

Delicious beef stew that can be made in a skillet, in the crock pot or in the oven.

1 pound beef stew meat

1/3 cup flour

4 tablespoons butter

1 cup beef broth (can use water or chicken broth)

1 1/2 cups V-8 juice can use tomato juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

1 medium onion, cut in pieces

3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut up

3 to 4 carrots, scraped and cut into pieces

1 rib celery, sliced into pieces

Melt the butter in a large skillet. Coat the stew meat with the flour and brown in the butter. Whisk together the broth, V-8 juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt, minced garlic and black pepper in a bowl. Pour over the stew meat. Add the potatoes, carrots, onion, and celery to the skillet along with the bay leaves.

Cover and bring to a boil, turn down to simmer for 45 minutes to an hour or until the vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaves.

Serve and enjoy.

Notes: This recipe could be made in the crock pot by browning the meat in a skillet and then add it along with all the other ingredients to the crock pot and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high for about 4 hours. You could also add celery, peas or green beans to the recipe.

This recipe can be baked in a low oven, tightly covered for a couple of hours, or until the meat is tender and vegetables are done.

Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/brown-beef-stew/?fbclid=IwAR0P4xBzwZScI3o130BS_QTTbW8psXKnoYGFeZYCi19VlLNvUj7pZPAaZ0M

Creamy Chicken Cordon Bleu Pasta Casserole

Creamy, cheesy casserole made with ham, chicken, lot's of creamy Monterrey Jack cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and pasta.

1/2 pound uncooked rotini pasta

1 boneless skinless chicken breast, cooked

8 ounces ham

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup chicken stock

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

8 ounces Monterrey Jack cheese, preferably block

1 cup Mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup ranch dressing

Cook pasta to al dente, drain and place in a large mixing bowl.

Dice cooked chicken breast (you can just cook it in a pan with some salt and pepper while cooking pasta) and add it to the bowl with pasta. Dice ham and add it to pasta as well. Mix until evenly combined. Set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish.

In a small sauce pot, melt butter and add chicken stock and heavy cream. Stir well and heat through.

Grate Monterrey Jack cheese into the sauce pot and slowly stir until melted. Season with some salt and pepper.

Pour cheesy sauce into the bowl with pasta and mix thoroughly. Transfer the mixture into prepared casserole dish and spread evenly. Spread mozzarella cheese evenly over the top.

Bake for 15-20 minutes.

Let casserole cool for a few minutes and drizzle with some ranch dressing.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/creamy-chicken-cordon-bleu-pasta-casserole/

Pierogi Lasagna

A wonderful cross between Pierogi and Lasagna, or as some Polish members may call it Pierogi Hot Dish. You can easily add or take away ingredients as you desire.

1 1/2 pounds ground beef (browned)

Garlic powder, ground black pepper and salt to taste

1/2-pound bacon

2 large onions

5 cups mashed potatoes

12 to 16 ounces sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)

1 box lasagna noodles (cooked according to package, al dente)

1 stick butter

1 large ring polish sausage (sliced into circles)

1 can (15 ounces) sauerkraut

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Fry the bacon and drain on paper towels. Crumble into small pieces. Set aside.

In the same skillet: Cook together the ground beef and the onions. Drain, remove with a slotted spoon, put in a bowl and set aside.