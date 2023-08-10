Make-ahead casseroles are ready to bake

I started this column thinking about school starting back in session. Once school starts back, it seems like time goes so quickly and parents need a plan for supper ideas, and often casseroles fill the bill. Many casserole-style recipes can be made or assembled ahead of time and baked when needed.
I fondly remember when our children were home and involved in so many school sports and activities, it was so nice to meal prep on the weekends and have suppers ready for all week. Now that Scott and I are empty nesters, I find myself cutting recipes in half, and we still eat on it all week.
As you try these recipes, take a look at all three different stroganoff recipes I included here today. Beef, pork and chicken stroganoff; all similar yet different enough to give all of them a try over time. Enjoy!
In a large Dutch oven or heavy bottomed skillet cook the bacon until crispy. Remove to a paper towel to drain then crumble. Remove all but 2 tablespoon drippings from the skillet.
Add 1 tablespoon butter and the pork tips to the skillet. Sprinkle the steak seasoning and lemon pepper over the pork, stir to coat. Cook over medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes or until browned on both sides and no pink remains. Remove to a platter and keep warm. Add 1 tablespoon butter, sliced mushrooms and onion to the skillet and season with garlic salt and black pepper. Cook until softened and begin to brown about 3-5 minutes then add the minced garlic. Cook for 1 minute longer scraping any brown bits on the bottom of the pan.
Add the chicken stock, tarragon, Worcestershire sauce, paprika and pork tips back to the skillet. Stir well and bring to a boil.
Mix the sour cream and flour together. Add to the skillet and stir until fully incorporated and the sauce is beginning to thicken. Cook for 3-5 minutes over medium, stirring to prevent sticking.
Add 1/2 of the crumbled bacon. Stir well.
Remove from the stovetop and serve immediately over mashed potatoes, buttered rice or cooked fettuccine garnished with crumbled bacon and chopped chives.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/pork-tips-stroganoff-with-mushrooms-and-onion/
A quick easy main dish casserole is found in this Chicken Bubble Biscuit Bake. Loaded with chicken, bacon, hints of ranch, tender store-bought biscuit dough. Topped off with cheese, it's a wonderful comfort dish your family will ask for again and again.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
Combine chicken, soup, sour cream, 1 cup grated cheese, Ranch dressing mix, and bacon. Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces. Toss with chicken mixture. Top with the remaining cup of grated cheese.
Pour chicken mixture into prepared pan. Bake for 25-35 minutes, until bubbly and biscuits are golden brown.
Note: If you do not like biscuits that are "doughy" like a dumpling then place the chicken mixture on the bottom of the dish and top it off with the biscuits!
You can use canned chicken in this recipe, and you can also make your own homemade biscuits if trying to keep this a pantry recipe.
I'm hearing from so many of you that you can't find the "Grand's Jr Biscuits." If that is the case you can use the regular 16 ounce can of Grands with a few minor modifications. Don't use the entire can! Leave two or three out. Bake the casserole at 375 degrees for 45 minutes instead of the suggested 350 degrees for 30 minutes for the Grands Jr Biscuits.
Source: www.norinesnest.com/chicken-bubble-biscuit-bake-casserole/
Whether you're looking for a comforting family dinner or an impressive dish to serve at a dinner party, our Easy Chicken Marsala Casserole is sure to please. With its simple yet sophisticated flavors, it's a recipe worth saving and making time and time again.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease a baking dish.
Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Lay in baking dish. Top in mushrooms.
Mix cream of chicken soup, Marsala cooking wine, and garlic powder in a bowl. Pour the mixture over chicken and mushrooms.
Sprinkle grated Parmesan cheese on top.
Bake for 30-35 minutes or so. If you want the top browned, top off in broiler for a few minutes.
Let cool briefly before serving.
Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/07/26/fooling-guests-with-this-deceptively-easy-recipe-is-a-joy/?src=fbfan_75246&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR2w7D1vD-39GfB8On0mTzusONQr85q-j1VE1JLqJ_EMQkBkuNqgPHJ86Kk
Satisfy your craving but skip the local fast-food joint with this White Castle Casserole. It is a simple and delicious family-approved weeknight meal!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9Ã—13-inch baking dish with cooking spray and set aside.
In a skillet, brown and crumble the ground beef with both packages of dry onion soup mix. Drain meat into a colander; using paper towels or a clean dish towel, press down on the beef and squeeze out as much of the liquid as possible.
Unroll one tube of crescent rolls into the prepared baking dish. Flatten slightly to seal the seams and cover the bottom as necessary. Top with ground beef. Add cheese slices. Top with pickles and drizzle with mustard. Unroll the other tube of crescent rolls over the top, sealing seams and covering the contents in the pan.
Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the cheese is melted.
To serve, cut into squares and serve with additional condiments if desired.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/white-castle-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR0bsroa_xNAK_3Tj5ZWBgHBZljfS_rhZxUlcR8vIQ6lrvDR3qaetd4qWas
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Wash and pat dry chicken thighs. Place in a large baking dish and season with salt and pepper. Let marinate for 30 minutes. The brine will help to get juicier chicken.
Mix garlic, thyme, olive oil and butter together in a small bowl.
Rub chicken thighs with the mixture.
Put thyme sprigs around thighs and transfer in the oven.
Bake for 40 minutes by basting with pan juices halfway through cooking.
Remove from the oven and serve with mashed potato and pan juices.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/garlic-butter-baked-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0lhtmrh6pIKpBiXU6u-jAXGvwgvnBEvMvhPkQ0Ag6MYl2QdL2XYPdvENQ
In the crockpot, mix all of the ingredients together and cook on high for 3 to 4 hours or on low for 6 hours.
Serve this pierogi with kielbasa warm with Bavarian sauerkraut, some fresh green salad and crusty bread.
Source: www.reciperoost.com/2017/01/09/slap-pierogis-sausage-slow-cooker-comforting-casserole/2/
Delicious beef stew that can be made in a skillet, in the crock pot or in the oven.
Melt the butter in a large skillet. Coat the stew meat with the flour and brown in the butter. Whisk together the broth, V-8 juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt, minced garlic and black pepper in a bowl. Pour over the stew meat. Add the potatoes, carrots, onion, and celery to the skillet along with the bay leaves.
Cover and bring to a boil, turn down to simmer for 45 minutes to an hour or until the vegetables are tender. Remove bay leaves.
Serve and enjoy.
Notes: This recipe could be made in the crock pot by browning the meat in a skillet and then add it along with all the other ingredients to the crock pot and cook on low for 6 to 8 hours or high for about 4 hours. You could also add celery, peas or green beans to the recipe.
This recipe can be baked in a low oven, tightly covered for a couple of hours, or until the meat is tender and vegetables are done.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/brown-beef-stew/?fbclid=IwAR0P4xBzwZScI3o130BS_QTTbW8psXKnoYGFeZYCi19VlLNvUj7pZPAaZ0M
Creamy, cheesy casserole made with ham, chicken, lot's of creamy Monterrey Jack cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and pasta.
Cook pasta to al dente, drain and place in a large mixing bowl.
Dice cooked chicken breast (you can just cook it in a pan with some salt and pepper while cooking pasta) and add it to the bowl with pasta. Dice ham and add it to pasta as well. Mix until evenly combined. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease a 1 1/2 quart casserole dish.
In a small sauce pot, melt butter and add chicken stock and heavy cream. Stir well and heat through.
Grate Monterrey Jack cheese into the sauce pot and slowly stir until melted. Season with some salt and pepper.
Pour cheesy sauce into the bowl with pasta and mix thoroughly. Transfer the mixture into prepared casserole dish and spread evenly. Spread mozzarella cheese evenly over the top.
Bake for 15-20 minutes.
Let casserole cool for a few minutes and drizzle with some ranch dressing.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/creamy-chicken-cordon-bleu-pasta-casserole/
A wonderful cross between Pierogi and Lasagna, or as some Polish members may call it Pierogi Hot Dish. You can easily add or take away ingredients as you desire.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Fry the bacon and drain on paper towels. Crumble into small pieces. Set aside.
In the same skillet: Cook together the ground beef and the onions. Drain, remove with a slotted spoon, put in a bowl and set aside.
In the same skillet: Fry the sausage coins. Set aside.
Heat up the mashed potatoes. Set aside.
Boil the lasagna noodles. Rinse and drain. Butter generously the sides and bottom of a 13x9 inch baking pan. Put a layer of Lasagna noodles in the pan. Add a layer of mashed potatoes, drizzle with a little melted butter, sprinkle on some shredded cheddar cheese, sprinkle on some of the ground beef and onion mixture. Sprinkle lightly with ground black pepper and garlic powder.
Lay down a second layer of lasagna noodles. Sprinkle with sauerkraut. Evenly distribute the sausage circles.
Lay down the third layer of lasagna noodles. Add another layer of mashed potatoes. Drizzle with melted butter, sprinkle with shredded cheese, sprinkle with any remaining meats, sprinkle with cheese and top with the crumbled bacon.
Bake 35 minutes until bubbly and cheese is well melted.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipe/pierogi-lasagna-by-colleen-sowa-colleenlucky7?fbclid=IwAR0RQMUaOKAurZrwcT1t7YZSTUIEH9Pl3a3fDKA6PIXF3nhdCWGbJByaX-s
This Chicken Tater Tot Casserole is the perfect easy weeknight meal. With just a few simple ingredients, you can have this delicious casserole on the table in no time!
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9Ã—13-inch pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
In a large bowl, mix together chicken, sour cream, soup, ranch mix, bacon and cheese.
Fold in frozen tater tots. Spoon mixture into prepared pan. Reserve 1 tablespoon of bacon and 1/2 cup of cheese to sprinkle on top of the casserole.
Bake uncovered for 40-45 minutes, until bubbly.
Source: www.crystalandcomp.com/cracked-out-chicken-tater-tot-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR0q2dtMWXAuue9F4Meygh3UgJePiXwiINQFSyia83E9x45q3zs0K3yFt_Q#mv-creation-537-jtr
In a Dutch oven or large pot, cook together ground beef, onion and mushrooms in a couple of drizzles of olive oil. Cook over medium-high until no pink remains. Add garlic, cook for 1 minute longer. Drain fat from pot.
To the pot add 2 cups broth, steak seasoning, salt and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well. Dissolve flour in 1/2 cup remaining broth, whisk into pot. Simmer over medium-high uncovered, for 10 minutes.
Lower the heat to medium-low. Add sour cream and 2 tablespoon parsley. Mix well, simmer for 5 minutes or until thickened. (You may thicken further with additional all-purpose flour dissolved in beef broth, if needed. Likewise, you may thin further using additional broth).
Garnish with remaining chopped parsley. Serve over cooked egg noodles or mashed potatoes.
Notes: You may adjust the amount of salt and also add black pepper at your own discretion, depending on the brand of steak seasoning used.
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/ground-beef-stroganoff/
This brisket recipe is made in the oven or crock-pot, and doesn't require outdoor smoking and equipment to do so. A couple of the ingredients you might not have in your pantry, but it worth going the extra mile to pick them up and have on hand, as you will want to make this brisket recipe again and again.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Season brisket on all sides with garlic salt and black pepper.
In a large 6-8-quart Dutch oven or deep baking pan sprayed with cooking spray, center brisket seasoned on all sides with garlic salt and black pepper.
In a small bowl whisk together Dr Pepper, ketchup or chili sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, chili powder, ancho chili powder, liquid smoke, onion and garlic until sugar has dissolved. Pour over brisket.
Cover Dutch oven with a lid or cover baking pan tightly with foil. Bake for 3-3 1.2 hours or until fork tender.
Remove brisket to a platter, to rest. Place Dutch oven on stovetop. Add 2 tablespoon tomato paste, mixing until fully dissolved. Repeat, as needed to thicken sauce to taste. (If using a baking pan, pour liquid into a saucepan.)
Slice brisket across the grain, serve drizzled with barbecue sauce.
Notes: The chili sauce in this recipe isn't Asian chili sauce. Use Heinz or a private label that you enjoy.
How to make Beef Brisket Recipe in a crockpot: Follow the recipe for seasoning the meat and center in a 6-quart oval slow cooker or similar. Whisk the sauce and pour over the meat. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours, then remove to a platter. Increase the temperature to high and follow the recipe for thickening the sauce. Slice, chop or pull apart with two forks and enjoy!
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/beef-brisket-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR33y_YsWorvUbjT2_wiU2ffOOMBsAOpEPrjp3_7qbn2Du1nJ-cXcix2nWs
This recipe that not only saves you time and effort but also promises to bring a sense of warmth and nostalgia to your table. Give Hobo Casserole a try and savor the delightful flavors that will transport you to simpler times. Trust me, this recipe is a keeper, and you'll find yourself returning to it time and time again, creating memories and filling hearts one delicious bite at a time.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a cast iron or oven-safe skillet, cook the lean ground beef over medium heat until browned. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the diced onion to the skillet and cook until it becomes translucent. Layer potatoes on top of beef. Sprinkle cheese on top.
In a separate bowl, mix together the cream of chicken soup, cream of potato soup, Worcestershire sauce, milk, and Creole seasoning. Pour mixture over cheese.
Cover the skillet with a lid or aluminum foil and place it in the preheated oven.
Bake for about 60 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender and the cheese is melted and bubbly.
Remove the lid or foil and sprinkle the crispy French fried onions on top of the casserole.
Bake in broiler until brown.
Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.
Enjoy your delicious Hobo Casserole cooked in a cast iron or oven-safe skillet!
Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/07/19/this-recipe-is-called-hobo-casserole-but-when-i-eat-it-i-feel-like-im-on-top-of-the-world/?src=fbfan_75185&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR10n4aXisWW8YdGNgrgYcHZ3aUvmcqeP_29NLeGhF1wIEUJtoFEgTIieqc
Creamy, comforting Chicken Stroganoff made with thin pieces of chicken cooked with mushrooms, onions, and delicious sour cream sauce.
Prepare your ingredients before starting to cook.
Preheat a large cooking pan over medium-high heat and add oil. Season chicken with some salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Sear chicken over medium-high heat until it gets golden brown and almost done. (Drain off chicken juices while cooking but do not discard.)
Take chicken out of the pan and set aside.
Add onions and mushroom to the same pan. (You may need to add a little more oil.) Sear mushrooms and onions over medium-high heat until it gets nicely browned.
Lower the heat to low and add chicken back into the pan. Stir in sour cream, juices from chicken, (a little chicken broth if you didn't get much chicken juices), Worcestershire sauce, salt, and fresh cracked black pepper.
Stir until the sauce is completely smooth. Let it all simmer for a few minutes and stir in parsley.
Serve Chicken Stroganoff over egg noodles, another pasta, rice, mashed potatoes, or vegetables.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/chicken-stroganoff/?fbclid=IwAR2l0FQWtUXFppauA2irCRyeCuduVaMbsnmt9tlygdRqHmMV2blBCQhsdzw
This delicious pepperoni pizza monkey bread casserole is so cheesy, seasoned perfectly, and is absolutely scrumptious. The perfect appetizer, side dish or party food recipe everyone will enjoy and keep coming back for more.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and lightly spray a 3-quart baking dish with non-stick cooking spray right before filling.
Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces, roll each piece into a ball and place in a large bowl.
In a small microwave safe bowl, melt butter then add minced garlic, parsley, oregano, and basil. Stir.
Pour butter mixture over biscuit pieces, stir to coat and then place half the dough balls into the prepared baking dish.
Top with half the shredded mozzarella cheese followed by half the pepperonis.
Repeat with biscuit pieces, cheese and pepperonis.
Cover loosely with aluminum foil and bake for 25-30 minutes.
Remove foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot.
Source: www.deliciouslyseasoned.com/pizza-monkey-bread-casserole/?fbclid=IwAR2acJNE543WUclS9Hv1BxQIVSKc0YTZxRgpY61EUqurqp37xVFIJJhsgzA#recipe
Chicken Spaghetti with Rotel is a pasta dish is covered in a cheesy, creamy sauce, loaded with tender chicken and baked to perfection.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare spaghetti according to package instructions for al dente.
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium to medium-high heat, then add in bite size chicken pieces. Sprinkle onion powder over chicken, and add garlic to the pan. Saute chicken for about 7-10 minutes, until chicken is no longer pink.
To the skillet, pour in the canned soup, cubed Velveeta, cubed cream cheese, and diced Rotel tomatoes. Reduce the stove to a low heat, and cook the cheese nixture while stirring constantly until the cheese melts.
Once combined, add in drained pasta and stir it into the cheese and chicken mixture until it is fully coated. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.
Lightly grease a 2-quart casserole dish and pour in the cheesy chicken spaghetti from the skillet. Sprinkle the sharp cheddar cheese on top. Bake this in the oven for about 25-30 minutes, or until it's heated thoroughly and the cheese on top is melted. Add the optional garnish of parsley or green onion on top, scoop it out of the dish to serve and enjoy!
Notes: Storage — Tightly cover this Rotel spaghetti chicken and store in the fridge for up to 3 days. You can also freeze it in the freezer for up to 3 months. To reheat leftovers, pop the dish back in the oven and bake at 350 degrees until heated through.
Source: www.lovefromtheoven.com/chicken-spaghetti-with-rotel/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
