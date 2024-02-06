Make a sweet for your sweetie

As we look forward on the calendar we see Valentine's Day is coming quickly. There are so many fun things to do and make for Valentine's Day, so I wanted to give you plenty of time to get ready and start making treats for your loved ones.

I have pulled a variety of recipes from small-bite snacks and treats to classic red velvet cake and even a red velvet banana bread I am excited to try.

This is a long column today with a lot of tasty ideas, so you will want to be sure to go online and read the entire column and take advantage of all of the recipes today.

Have fun and enjoy!

Strawberry Delight

This Strawberry Delight is a luscious dessert of strawberries, cream cheese, gelatin, and whipped topping. It's easy, no-bake, and delicious!

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs and some extra crumbs for garnish if desired

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon almond extract

5 tablespoons butter, melted

10 strawberries, sliced (or enough to make a single layer over the graham crackers)

1 cup cold whipping cream, chilled

2 (8 ounce) blocks of cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 teaspoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 (3.4 ounce) strawberry gelatin box (will use 3 Tablespoons from this box)

1 (8 ounce) whipped topping, thawed

In a medium bowl mix together the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, almond extract and melted butter.

Press the mixture into an 8-inch-by-8-inch dish. Flatten the mixture using the bottom of a flat glass. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes.

Layer 2 — strawberries: Layer the sliced strawberries evenly on top of the frozen crust. Plate the dish into the refrigerator while preparing the rest of the dish.

Layer 3 — cheesecake: In a large mixing bowl place the softened cream cheese, powered sugar, vanilla extract and lemon juice and using a hand mixer combine until light and fluffy and no lumps. Set aside.

In a chilled medium mixing bowl place the heavy whipping cream. Using a hand mixer on high beat the cream until stiff peaks form, about five minutes.

Gently add the heavy whipping cream to the cream cheese mixture and fold together with a rubber spatula. Once combined spoon half of the cream cheese/whipped cream mixture on top of the strawberries in the 8-inch-by-8-inch dish.

Set the other half of the mixture aside.

Place the dish in the refrigerator while preparing the next step.

Layer 4 — strawberry cheesecake: In the bowl with the remaining cream cheese/whipping cream mixture add the 3 tablespoons of dry strawberry gelatin. Using a rubber spatula gently fold in the dry strawberry gelatin until combined and solid in color.

Spoon the mixture onto the top of the dish.

Layer 5 — whipped topping: Spread the whipped topping on top of the 8Ã—8 dish as the last layer. Chill at least one hour before serving.

Garnish with sliced strawberries and graham cracker crumbs if desired

Notes: Add extra strawberries and graham cracker crumbs on the top to make this dessert look extra pretty

To avoid everything melting while you work, be sure to chill the dish before you start and place it back into the refrigerator between layers where possible. You can substitute whipped topping in place of the stabilized whip cream.

Pull the cream cheese out of the refrigerator before you start this recipe. It needs to be fully softened.

Source: www.thebestblogrecipes.com/strawberry-delight/?fbclid=IwAR0ipLXToue5OPT3MxcE1hSpqpza2G1_vZV7mlftr5QI7jXZuBMQhsOLI-M#wprm-recipe-container-61972

Brownie Fruit Pizza

With a chocolate brownie base and a layer of homemade cream cheese frosting, this brownie fruit pizza is a beautiful dessert with vibrant fruit toppings. The thick-sliced red strawberries and raspberries are perfect for a Valentine's day treat.

1 box fudge brownies, plus ingredients listed on the box (or a batch of homemade brownies)

8 ounce cream cheese, softened

1 cup heavy whipping cream, cold

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup powdered sugar

8 strawberries, sliced, for topping

1/2 cup raspberries, for topping

1/2 cup blueberries, for topping

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12- or 14-inch round pan with cooking spray, then set nearby.

In a large bowl, prepare fudge brownie batter per package instructions, then pour batter into prepared round pan.

Bake brownie base for 15 minutes or until top has a flaky film and edges are firm.

Transfer baked brownie base to a wire cooling rack to cool completely, about two hours.

When ready to decorate pizza, prepare the frosting. Using a stand mixer (or hand mixer and large bowl), whip the cream cheese on medium-low speed until fluffy, about two to three minutes.

Keeping speed on medium-low, pour in heavy whipping cream, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Increase speed to medium and beat for an additional one to two minutes or until all ingredients are fully incorporated.

Using a spatula, spread cream cheese frosting over prepared brownie base in an even layer. Top with sliced strawberries and decorate with raspberries and blueberries.

Slice and serve immediately.

Source: www.homemadehooplah.com/brownie-fruit-pizza/

Chocolate Chip Red Velvet Banana Bread

1 stick butter 1/2 cup, unsalted softened

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups mashed bananas, about 2 large bananas

2 eggs

1/3 cup sour cream

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 ounce gel, no-taste red food coloring

1 cup milk chocolate chips

Cream Cheese Icing:

4 ounce cream cheese, softened

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

With a hand mixer in a large bowl, mix together the butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add in the vanilla and bananas, mix until combined. Add in the eggs one at a time. Last, add in the sour cream until everything is well combined.

In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder. Slowly fold this into the wet mixture until there are no lumps, saving about 1 tablespoon of the dried mix. Add the food coloring into the batter and mix well. Toss the chocolate chips in the remaining dry ingredients and fold them into the batter.

Spoon mixture into an 8x5-inch prepared loaf pan. Bake for 60-65 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool on a wired rack for 20 minutes, take out of loaf pan and set bread directly on the rack to cool completely.

Cream Cheese Icing: While the bread is cooling, make the icing by creaming the cream cheese in a medium-sized bowl with a hand or stand mixer. Add in the powdered sugar a little at a time, add in the milk and vanilla until smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

When the bread is cooled, pour the icing on top, enjoy!

Source: www.thissillygirlskitchen.com/chocolate-chip-red-velvet-banana-bread/?fbclid=IwAR1pq1GyG1a2o-kLdhOYqBjWMiDsP-T2rlKDRhcC6xtiw_WBvQnPUVDJ1Dk

Strawberries and Rose Sheet Cake

Simple, beautiful goodness — baked in a simple, sweet cake.

Strawberry Rose' Sheet Cake

For the rose sheet cake:

Non-stick baking spray (with flour)

4 large eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup vegetable oil

3 cups cake flour

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup sparkling or still rose wine

Sliced strawberries, for serving

For the strawberry-rose glaze:

1/4 cup seedless strawberry jam

1/4 cup rose wine

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon melted butter

For the cake: Prepare a 12- x 18-inch half sheet pan with non-stick baking spray. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl for about 1 minute (you can use a whisk or a hand blender). Add the oil and whisk well to fully combine.

Add one-third of the flour, and all of the baking powder and kosher salt to the egg mixture and whisk to combine. Add one-half of the rose wine and whisk to combine completely. Add another one-third of the flour, then the remaining rose wine, and the remaining flour; whisking well to combine between each addition. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula and whisk in any unincorporated bits. Transfer the batter to the prepared sheet pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 16 to 18 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven and cool completely, about 1 hour.

For the glaze: In a microwave safe bowl, combine the strawberry jam and rose wine. Microwave on high for 15 seconds then whisk until smooth. Add in the powdered sugar and whisk until smooth. Whisk in the melted butter.

Pour the glaze over the cake and spread to cover in a thin layer. Serve with fresh, sliced strawberries.

Note: This recipe calls for cake flour (which makes a tender, moist vanilla cake), but if you only have all-purpose flour on hand, you can use that in its place.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a36210775/strawberries-and-rose-sheet-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0fyW0_3bvQD0DagjilpQH0C7W3vieItDQ97gxvXYbJzwX1vpB-v2i25NA

Jell-O Parfait

A delicious and festive Jell-O parfait dessert that's also super easy to make. Chill dessert goblets at an angle to make this dessert pleasing to the eye and different.

1 box strawberry Jell-O, 3 ounces

10 fresh strawberries

2 1/2 cups thawed whipped topping

2 1/2 teaspoons red sprinkles

Prepare Jell-0 according to package directions. Set aside 1/3 cup. Chop strawberries.

Add fruit to remaining Jell-O. Spoon into 5 dessert or wine glasses.

Cover with plastic wrap and chill glasses at an angle until Jell-O is set (overnight is best). Fold whipped topping into remaining (1/3 cup) Jello-O. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Spoon topping mixture into glasses of set Jell-O. Garnish with sprinkles and serve.

Notes: If you're on Weight Watchers, this dessert is 3 Points. To lower the Points, you can use sugar-free Jell-O to reduce the Points to 1. Using fat-free Cool Whip reduces the Points to zero.

Source: www.kellystilwell.com/festive-delicious-jello-parfait/?fbclid=IwAR2jc4jSkj49gPVy2kyMSV_K2GEwr68la8INVQDEpvJ_nAVOcB4xq7USu8w#recipe

Strawberry Punch

1 can (46 ounces) pineapple juice, chilled

2-1/4 cups water

3/4 cup thawed pink lemonade concentrate

3/4 cup sugar

1 quart strawberry ice cream

2-1/2 quarts ginger ale, chilled

1 pint fresh strawberries

In a punch bowl, combine the first four ingredients. Add ice cream; stir gently. Add ginger ale; stir gently. Cut Fresh Strawberries and add to punch.

Serve immediately. Yield: 6 quarts.

Source: www.facebook.com/icook4real/posts/5181683985184824

Cherry Cheesecake Brownies

The ultimate brownie recipe baked with swirls of cheesecake and cherry pie filling. An ultra decadent dessert for chocolate cherry lovers!

Ultimate Brownies:

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

3/4 cup unsalted butter, cut into pieces

4 ounce unsweetened chocolate, chopped

1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

3 egg

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, fine

Cherry Cheesecake:

8 ounce cream cheese, (1 package) room temperature

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup sugar

1 can cherry pie filling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 baking dish with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray, then set aside.

Add the unsweetened chocolate, semi sweet chocolate, and butter to a microwave safe bowl. Heat bowl in the microwave for 1 minute, then stir generously (30 seconds — 1 minute). Continue to heat for 30 second increments until chocolate is smooth. Be careful not to burn chocolate.

Set chocolate aside and allow to cool for 10 minutes.

Using a stand mixer (or a hand mixer + large bowl), add in 3 eggs, 1 egg yolk, and sugar. Beat on medium high speed for 3 minutes, until ingredients are light and thick (like runny frosting). Add the vanilla and beat for another 30 seconds.

Dropping mixer speed to low, slowly pour cooled chocolate in with egg mixture and blend until combined.

Finish by slowly blending in flour and salt. Careful not to overmix — stop as soon as there is no longer any visible white or large clumps in the batter.

Set bowl aside while preparing the cream cheese.

For the Cheesecake: Using a stand mixer (or a hand mixer + large bowl), beat together cream cheese, egg, vanilla, and sugar on medium high speed until combined, about 2-3 minutes.

Set bowl aside until ready to add to baking dish.

Putting it All Together: Pour 1/2 of the brownie mix along the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Use a spatula to spread evenly to the corners.

Pour the cheesecake mix on top of the brownie layer. Use a spatula or the back of a spoon so the cheesecake completely covers the chocolate.

Spoon cheery pie filling on top of cream cheese. There won't be enough to completely cover, so just add evenly.

Using large spoonfuls, add the remaining brownie batter on top of the cherries and cheesecake. The brownie mix won't fully cover the top layer - that is okay. I focused on filling in the sides and the center, then gently pulled the sections of brownie mix toward each other as best as I could. Once finished, you can also run a knife or spatula through the mix to create more decoration on the surface.

Bake in the oven for 50-60 minutes or until a tester inserted in the middle comes out completely clean.

Let brownies cool completely, then store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.

Source: www.homemadehooplah.com/cherry-cheesecake-brownies/

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls easier than regular cinnamon rolls but with the same great flavor.

1 (15.25 ounce) package red velvet cake mix

2 to 3 cups all-purpose flour

1 (1/4 ounce) package active dry yeast

1-1/4 cups warm water (between 120 to 130degrees - just warm to touch)

1/4 cup butter softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the rolls: In a large bowl, combine cake mix, 1 cup flour and yeast. Add the warm water and beat on medium speed 2 minutes. Mix in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough and so that when it's mixed it starts to pull away from the side of the bowl (I used an additional 1 3/4 cups). Knead with a stand mixer or by hand about 1 minute. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 2 hours.

After dough has risen place dough on a lightly floured surface; punch down dough and roll dough into an 18x10-inch rectangle with a rolling pin.

In a small bowll, mix brown sugar and cinnamon. Set aside. Brush dough with softened butter and sprinkle with brown sugar mixture.

Starting with the long side, roll up the dough jelly roll style. Cut into 12 slices and place in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise until doubled, about an hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake rolls 15-20 minutes or until rolls puff up and just start to brown.

For the Frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and mix slowly until combined. Beat until fluffy.

Spread frosting over warm rolls.

Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/red-velvet-cake-mix-cinnamon-rolls?fbclid=IwAR0fyW0_3bvQD0DagjilpQH0C7W3vieItDQ97gxvXYbJzwX1vpB-v2i25NA

Strawberry Lemon Cheesecake Bars

These fresh and tangy treats are made with a buttery shortbread crust for perfection in every bite.

2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 teaspoons lemon zest, divided

3/4 cup cold butter, cut into tablespoon sized pieces

2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup strawberry preserves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a 9Ã—13 baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl combine flour, powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon zest and butter. Cut together with a pastry cutter until mixture is crumbly. It will be dry, don't worry. Press the mixture into the prepared pan.

Bake for 20 minutes until edges start to golden.

Meanwhile, in bowl of stand mixer beat together cream cheese, remaining zest and granulated sugar until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, stirring until combined. Stir in lemon juice.

When crust is golden, remove from oven and spread strawberry preserves evenly on top. Pour cream cheese mixture on top of preserves. Continue baking for 25 minutes until cheesecake is set in the middle.

Allow to cool on wire rack for 20 minutes and then chill in refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Cut into squares when ready to serve.

Notes: Garnish with whipped cream and strawberries if desired.

Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/strawberry-lemon-cheesecake-bars/?fbclid=IwAR35lD-q8M2pIcL8_-eyV3wc3d5fsPgX-GAswFSAezukLLqD-qFE3LN6Qa0#tasty-recipes-27631

Red Velvet Oreo Fudge

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 cups powdered sugar

15 ounces white chocolate chips

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or extract

15 Red Velvet Oreos

Place cream cheese in a stand mixer and beat until light and fluffy, 2 minutes. Add in powdered sugar a little at a time until fully mixed. Scrap down sides of bowl as needed.

Melt white chocolate to the directions on the back of the bag. Add to cream cheese mixture slowly. Add in vanilla.

Place cookies in a ziplock bag and using a heavy utensil, crush into medium sized chunks. Add 3/4 of the cookies into the bowl and mix until combined.

Pour fudge into a 9x9 container lined with parchment or wax paper, smoothing out the top. Add the rest of the cookies to the top and gently press in. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until completely set, cut into small bite sized pieces and enjoy! Keep refrigerated.

Source: www.thissillygirlskitchen.com/red-velvet-oreo-fudge/

Cherry Oatmeal Crumble Bars

You're just four ingredients away from these delicious Cherry Oatmeal Crumble Bars! So simple to make and so much better than cherry pie, these are sure to become a family favorite. These are perfect for a Valentine's day lunchbox treat for your loved ones.

1 package (15.25 ounce) yellow cake mix

2 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats

3/4 cups butter melted

1 can (21 ounce) cherry pie filling

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Line a 9 x 13 baking dish with parchment paper or grease with cooking spray.

Mix cake mix and oats in a large bowl. Add melted butter, stir until crumbly. Press down half the crumbs onto the bottom of the pan.

Carefully spread cherry pie filling over the crumb crust. Spread remaining crumbs over preserves and press down gently.