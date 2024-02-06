Make a sweet for your sweetie

As we look forward on the calendar we see Valentine's Day is coming quickly. There are so many fun things to do and make for Valentine's Day, so I wanted to give you plenty of time to get ready and start making treats for your loved ones.
I have pulled a variety of recipes from small-bite snacks and treats to classic red velvet cake and even a red velvet banana bread I am excited to try.
This is a long column today with a lot of tasty ideas, so you will want to be sure to go online and read the entire column and take advantage of all of the recipes today.
Have fun and enjoy!
This Strawberry Delight is a luscious dessert of strawberries, cream cheese, gelatin, and whipped topping. It's easy, no-bake, and delicious!
In a medium bowl mix together the graham cracker crumbs, sugar, almond extract and melted butter.
Press the mixture into an 8-inch-by-8-inch dish. Flatten the mixture using the bottom of a flat glass. Place in the freezer for 30 minutes.
Layer 2 — strawberries: Layer the sliced strawberries evenly on top of the frozen crust. Plate the dish into the refrigerator while preparing the rest of the dish.
Layer 3 — cheesecake: In a large mixing bowl place the softened cream cheese, powered sugar, vanilla extract and lemon juice and using a hand mixer combine until light and fluffy and no lumps. Set aside.
In a chilled medium mixing bowl place the heavy whipping cream. Using a hand mixer on high beat the cream until stiff peaks form, about five minutes.
Gently add the heavy whipping cream to the cream cheese mixture and fold together with a rubber spatula. Once combined spoon half of the cream cheese/whipped cream mixture on top of the strawberries in the 8-inch-by-8-inch dish.
Set the other half of the mixture aside.
Place the dish in the refrigerator while preparing the next step.
Layer 4 — strawberry cheesecake: In the bowl with the remaining cream cheese/whipping cream mixture add the 3 tablespoons of dry strawberry gelatin. Using a rubber spatula gently fold in the dry strawberry gelatin until combined and solid in color.
Spoon the mixture onto the top of the dish.
Layer 5 — whipped topping: Spread the whipped topping on top of the 8Ã—8 dish as the last layer. Chill at least one hour before serving.
Garnish with sliced strawberries and graham cracker crumbs if desired
Notes: Add extra strawberries and graham cracker crumbs on the top to make this dessert look extra pretty
To avoid everything melting while you work, be sure to chill the dish before you start and place it back into the refrigerator between layers where possible. You can substitute whipped topping in place of the stabilized whip cream.
Pull the cream cheese out of the refrigerator before you start this recipe. It needs to be fully softened.
Source: www.thebestblogrecipes.com/strawberry-delight/?fbclid=IwAR0ipLXToue5OPT3MxcE1hSpqpza2G1_vZV7mlftr5QI7jXZuBMQhsOLI-M#wprm-recipe-container-61972
With a chocolate brownie base and a layer of homemade cream cheese frosting, this brownie fruit pizza is a beautiful dessert with vibrant fruit toppings. The thick-sliced red strawberries and raspberries are perfect for a Valentine's day treat.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 12- or 14-inch round pan with cooking spray, then set nearby.
In a large bowl, prepare fudge brownie batter per package instructions, then pour batter into prepared round pan.
Bake brownie base for 15 minutes or until top has a flaky film and edges are firm.
Transfer baked brownie base to a wire cooling rack to cool completely, about two hours.
When ready to decorate pizza, prepare the frosting. Using a stand mixer (or hand mixer and large bowl), whip the cream cheese on medium-low speed until fluffy, about two to three minutes.
Keeping speed on medium-low, pour in heavy whipping cream, vanilla, and powdered sugar. Increase speed to medium and beat for an additional one to two minutes or until all ingredients are fully incorporated.
Using a spatula, spread cream cheese frosting over prepared brownie base in an even layer. Top with sliced strawberries and decorate with raspberries and blueberries.
Slice and serve immediately.
Source: www.homemadehooplah.com/brownie-fruit-pizza/
Cream Cheese Icing:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
With a hand mixer in a large bowl, mix together the butter and brown sugar until smooth. Add in the vanilla and bananas, mix until combined. Add in the eggs one at a time. Last, add in the sour cream until everything is well combined.
In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking soda, salt and cocoa powder. Slowly fold this into the wet mixture until there are no lumps, saving about 1 tablespoon of the dried mix. Add the food coloring into the batter and mix well. Toss the chocolate chips in the remaining dry ingredients and fold them into the batter.
Spoon mixture into an 8x5-inch prepared loaf pan. Bake for 60-65 minutes until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let cool on a wired rack for 20 minutes, take out of loaf pan and set bread directly on the rack to cool completely.
Cream Cheese Icing: While the bread is cooling, make the icing by creaming the cream cheese in a medium-sized bowl with a hand or stand mixer. Add in the powdered sugar a little at a time, add in the milk and vanilla until smooth and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
When the bread is cooled, pour the icing on top, enjoy!
Source: www.thissillygirlskitchen.com/chocolate-chip-red-velvet-banana-bread/?fbclid=IwAR1pq1GyG1a2o-kLdhOYqBjWMiDsP-T2rlKDRhcC6xtiw_WBvQnPUVDJ1Dk
Simple, beautiful goodness — baked in a simple, sweet cake.
Strawberry Rose' Sheet Cake
For the rose sheet cake:
For the strawberry-rose glaze:
For the cake: Prepare a 12- x 18-inch half sheet pan with non-stick baking spray. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk the eggs, sugar and vanilla in a large bowl for about 1 minute (you can use a whisk or a hand blender). Add the oil and whisk well to fully combine.
Add one-third of the flour, and all of the baking powder and kosher salt to the egg mixture and whisk to combine. Add one-half of the rose wine and whisk to combine completely. Add another one-third of the flour, then the remaining rose wine, and the remaining flour; whisking well to combine between each addition. Scrape the sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula and whisk in any unincorporated bits. Transfer the batter to the prepared sheet pan. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, about 16 to 18 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven and cool completely, about 1 hour.
For the glaze: In a microwave safe bowl, combine the strawberry jam and rose wine. Microwave on high for 15 seconds then whisk until smooth. Add in the powdered sugar and whisk until smooth. Whisk in the melted butter.
Pour the glaze over the cake and spread to cover in a thin layer. Serve with fresh, sliced strawberries.
Note: This recipe calls for cake flour (which makes a tender, moist vanilla cake), but if you only have all-purpose flour on hand, you can use that in its place.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a36210775/strawberries-and-rose-sheet-cake-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR0fyW0_3bvQD0DagjilpQH0C7W3vieItDQ97gxvXYbJzwX1vpB-v2i25NA
A delicious and festive Jell-O parfait dessert that's also super easy to make. Chill dessert goblets at an angle to make this dessert pleasing to the eye and different.
Prepare Jell-0 according to package directions. Set aside 1/3 cup. Chop strawberries.
Add fruit to remaining Jell-O. Spoon into 5 dessert or wine glasses.
Cover with plastic wrap and chill glasses at an angle until Jell-O is set (overnight is best). Fold whipped topping into remaining (1/3 cup) Jello-O. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Spoon topping mixture into glasses of set Jell-O. Garnish with sprinkles and serve.
Notes: If you're on Weight Watchers, this dessert is 3 Points. To lower the Points, you can use sugar-free Jell-O to reduce the Points to 1. Using fat-free Cool Whip reduces the Points to zero.
Source: www.kellystilwell.com/festive-delicious-jello-parfait/?fbclid=IwAR2jc4jSkj49gPVy2kyMSV_K2GEwr68la8INVQDEpvJ_nAVOcB4xq7USu8w#recipe
In a punch bowl, combine the first four ingredients. Add ice cream; stir gently. Add ginger ale; stir gently. Cut Fresh Strawberries and add to punch.
Serve immediately. Yield: 6 quarts.
Source: www.facebook.com/icook4real/posts/5181683985184824
The ultimate brownie recipe baked with swirls of cheesecake and cherry pie filling. An ultra decadent dessert for chocolate cherry lovers!
Ultimate Brownies:
Cherry Cheesecake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x13 baking dish with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray, then set aside.
Add the unsweetened chocolate, semi sweet chocolate, and butter to a microwave safe bowl. Heat bowl in the microwave for 1 minute, then stir generously (30 seconds — 1 minute). Continue to heat for 30 second increments until chocolate is smooth. Be careful not to burn chocolate.
Set chocolate aside and allow to cool for 10 minutes.
Using a stand mixer (or a hand mixer + large bowl), add in 3 eggs, 1 egg yolk, and sugar. Beat on medium high speed for 3 minutes, until ingredients are light and thick (like runny frosting). Add the vanilla and beat for another 30 seconds.
Dropping mixer speed to low, slowly pour cooled chocolate in with egg mixture and blend until combined.
Finish by slowly blending in flour and salt. Careful not to overmix — stop as soon as there is no longer any visible white or large clumps in the batter.
Set bowl aside while preparing the cream cheese.
For the Cheesecake: Using a stand mixer (or a hand mixer + large bowl), beat together cream cheese, egg, vanilla, and sugar on medium high speed until combined, about 2-3 minutes.
Set bowl aside until ready to add to baking dish.
Putting it All Together: Pour 1/2 of the brownie mix along the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Use a spatula to spread evenly to the corners.
Pour the cheesecake mix on top of the brownie layer. Use a spatula or the back of a spoon so the cheesecake completely covers the chocolate.
Spoon cheery pie filling on top of cream cheese. There won't be enough to completely cover, so just add evenly.
Using large spoonfuls, add the remaining brownie batter on top of the cherries and cheesecake. The brownie mix won't fully cover the top layer - that is okay. I focused on filling in the sides and the center, then gently pulled the sections of brownie mix toward each other as best as I could. Once finished, you can also run a knife or spatula through the mix to create more decoration on the surface.
Bake in the oven for 50-60 minutes or until a tester inserted in the middle comes out completely clean.
Let brownies cool completely, then store in the refrigerator until ready to eat.
Source: www.homemadehooplah.com/cherry-cheesecake-brownies/
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cinnamon Rolls easier than regular cinnamon rolls but with the same great flavor.
Frosting:
For the rolls: In a large bowl, combine cake mix, 1 cup flour and yeast. Add the warm water and beat on medium speed 2 minutes. Mix in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough and so that when it's mixed it starts to pull away from the side of the bowl (I used an additional 1 3/4 cups). Knead with a stand mixer or by hand about 1 minute. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 2 hours.
After dough has risen place dough on a lightly floured surface; punch down dough and roll dough into an 18x10-inch rectangle with a rolling pin.
In a small bowll, mix brown sugar and cinnamon. Set aside. Brush dough with softened butter and sprinkle with brown sugar mixture.
Starting with the long side, roll up the dough jelly roll style. Cut into 12 slices and place in a greased 13x9-inch baking dish. Cover with a kitchen towel and let rise until doubled, about an hour.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake rolls 15-20 minutes or until rolls puff up and just start to brown.
For the Frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add the powdered sugar and vanilla and mix slowly until combined. Beat until fluffy.
Spread frosting over warm rolls.
Source: www.the-girl-who-ate-everything.com/red-velvet-cake-mix-cinnamon-rolls?fbclid=IwAR0fyW0_3bvQD0DagjilpQH0C7W3vieItDQ97gxvXYbJzwX1vpB-v2i25NA
These fresh and tangy treats are made with a buttery shortbread crust for perfection in every bite.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Spray a 9Ã—13 baking dish with cooking spray.
In a large bowl combine flour, powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon lemon zest and butter. Cut together with a pastry cutter until mixture is crumbly. It will be dry, don't worry. Press the mixture into the prepared pan.
Bake for 20 minutes until edges start to golden.
Meanwhile, in bowl of stand mixer beat together cream cheese, remaining zest and granulated sugar until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, stirring until combined. Stir in lemon juice.
When crust is golden, remove from oven and spread strawberry preserves evenly on top. Pour cream cheese mixture on top of preserves. Continue baking for 25 minutes until cheesecake is set in the middle.
Allow to cool on wire rack for 20 minutes and then chill in refrigerator for at least 4 hours. Cut into squares when ready to serve.
Notes: Garnish with whipped cream and strawberries if desired.
Source: www.cookiesandcups.com/strawberry-lemon-cheesecake-bars/?fbclid=IwAR35lD-q8M2pIcL8_-eyV3wc3d5fsPgX-GAswFSAezukLLqD-qFE3LN6Qa0#tasty-recipes-27631
Place cream cheese in a stand mixer and beat until light and fluffy, 2 minutes. Add in powdered sugar a little at a time until fully mixed. Scrap down sides of bowl as needed.
Melt white chocolate to the directions on the back of the bag. Add to cream cheese mixture slowly. Add in vanilla.
Place cookies in a ziplock bag and using a heavy utensil, crush into medium sized chunks. Add 3/4 of the cookies into the bowl and mix until combined.
Pour fudge into a 9x9 container lined with parchment or wax paper, smoothing out the top. Add the rest of the cookies to the top and gently press in. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until completely set, cut into small bite sized pieces and enjoy! Keep refrigerated.
Source: www.thissillygirlskitchen.com/red-velvet-oreo-fudge/
You're just four ingredients away from these delicious Cherry Oatmeal Crumble Bars! So simple to make and so much better than cherry pie, these are sure to become a family favorite. These are perfect for a Valentine's day lunchbox treat for your loved ones.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line a 9 x 13 baking dish with parchment paper or grease with cooking spray.
Mix cake mix and oats in a large bowl. Add melted butter, stir until crumbly. Press down half the crumbs onto the bottom of the pan.
Carefully spread cherry pie filling over the crumb crust. Spread remaining crumbs over preserves and press down gently.
Bake for 18 to 23 minutes or until very lightly golden brown.
Eat warm or cool, cut into bars, and serve.
Source: www.momontimeout.com/cherry-oatmeal-crumble-bars/?fbclid=IwAR1HbW5xLOegIwA8kO3Fbnt8s_Ob8Y8W-yeaKg8dIr0JvcKC908rl9_XleM#recipe
These gooey bars are a hit! Use a red velvet cake mix and cream cheese in the filling to make a perfect gooey bar for any occasion.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x9-inch pan with foil and spray liberally with cooking spray.
Add cake mix, butter, and egg to the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Mix until a thick dough forms.
Press about 2/3 of the dough into the bottom of the prepared pan. Sprinkle with white chocolate chips.
Make sure your cream cheese is very soft, even almost melted. You can heat it in a microwave safe bowl in 20 second increments in your microwave until you're able to whisk it. Whisk the cream cheese with the sweetened condensed milk. Pour sweetened condensed milk mixture over the white chocolate.
Separate remaining dough into small balls and evenly space over the top of the bars. Press down to flatten. It will not cover completely. Sprinkle with sprinkles, if desired. Note: don't use nonpareils, they'll melt. Use jimmies instead.
Bake bars for about 28-30 minutes, or until they just begin to brown. Cool completely before slicing, otherwise the mixture will be too gooey to cut.
Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days or freeze for up to one month.
Source: www.crazyforcrust.com/red-velvet-gooey-bars/?fbclid=IwAR1Y4PXsJQmbGjuoPUpLZm9zmvQ_bLKWRIkAzquop_5Lne8C8WLjArI9dCI
In a small saucepan heat heavy cream over low heat until warm. Add butter and cook until melted. Stir in gelatin powder until blended.
Over low heat, add in white chocolate chips. Mix quickly until smooth.
Refrigerate mixture for about 1 hour, until it begins to harden.
Scoop 1 tablespoon balls onto a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Freeze balls for about 30 minutes. Once firm, remove balls from freezer, and use your fingertips to shape smooth.
Melt chocolate wafers according to package directions. Using a toothpick, dip each truffle into the melted chocolate, tapping on the side of the bowl to remove the excess.
Drop onto parchment paper and add sprinkles immediately.
Repeat for remaining truffles.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/chocolate-covered-cherry-truffles/?fbclid=IwAR3Wefl8wHSTQuQOrQ-wSfyEVSln9OGAu-1UmZQTQ5Jg2eV1VjeRips83Xc
Oreo Red Velvet Cookie Bars — an easy blondie recipe full of red velvet cookie flavor filled with Oreos and chocolate!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9x9-inch pan with foil and spray with cooking spray.
Cream brown sugar and butter in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment. Add eggs and vanilla and beat until combined. Add cocoa, baking powder, salt, and flour and mix. Carefully mix in red food coloring, then stir in chopped cookies.
Press into prepared pan (dough is sticky, spray your hands with cooking spray to avoid it sticking to your hands). Sprinkle with chocolate chips.
Bake or about 22-24 minutes. (Be careful not to overcook - the center will still be jiggly when you take these out of the oven and they will finish cooking and firming up as they cool.) Cool completely before slicing into squares.
Source: www.crazyforcrust.com/oreo-red-velvet-cookie-bars/
In a large mixing bowl, beat cream cheese with butter until creamy. Add in sugars and maraschino cherries. Beat until combined.
Add in flour and salt. Beat until blended. Fold in M&M's and mini chocolate chips.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop (about 1 tablespoon) of cookie dough onto baking sheet. Freeze for about 1 hour.
Using a toothpick, dip each frozen truffle into the melted white chocolate (tapping on the side of the bowl to remove excess). Return to parchment paper and repeat until all truffles are dipped.
Place melted milk chocolate into a plastic bag, snip off the corner and drizzle over truffles. Immediately press M&M candy onto the top of each truffle. Add festive sprinkles, if desired. Allow truffles to set, about 15 minutes.
Store in airtight container in refrigerator for about a week.
Source: www.shugarysweets.com/cherry-chocolate-chip-cookie-dough-truffles/?fbclid=IwAR28w1Ii4BTY3geqmrVvkEq8hNI1AmjCwZrgxpIdu8i7EvJcZ7owpYeby-k
For the filling:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter two 9-inch round cake pans and line the bottoms of the pans with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl sift together the flour, salt, and cocoa powder. Set aside. With a hand mixer, beat the butter until soft about 2 minutes. Add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy about 3 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the vanilla extract and beat until combined. Whisk the heavy cream with the red food coloring.
With the mixer on low speed, alternately add the flour mixture and heavy cream mixture to the butter mixture, in small additions, beginning and ending with the flour.
Combine the vinegar and baking powder. Allow the mixture to fizz and then quickly fold into the cake batter.
Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared pans and smooth the tops with a spatula.
Bake in the center of the preheated oven for approximately 25 — 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean.
Cool the cakes in their pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Place a wire rack on top of the cake pan and invert, lifting off the pan.
Once the cakes have completely cooled, place the cake layers in the refrigerator for 1/2 an hour.
Cut hearts with the cookie cutters and place on a large plate.
Make the filling: In a hand mixer beat butter on low speed for 2 minutes then on high speed until light and fluff. Add cream cheese and mix until smooth. Add sugar gradually until fully incorporated and smooth. Add in the coconut flakes and mix with a spatula.
Pipe or spoon the filling on one of the hearts, top with the other half and keep in the fridge while you melt the white chocolate (freeze any leftover frosting).
In a double boiler, melt the chocolate until runny. You should be able to drizzle it over the cakes with a fork.
Remove sandwiches from the fridge and drizzle chocolate.
Source: www.thissillygirlskitchen.com/15114/
Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake — with a simple made from scratch chocolate biscuit, homemade sweetened whipped cream, and juicy strawberries - this a dessert perfect for Valentine's Day!
For the strawberries:
For the chocolate biscuits:
Mix the strawberries with the 1/2 cup of sugar. Let stand for at least an hour.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Using a pastry blender, cut the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the buttermilk and vanilla just until combined - do not overmix.
Drop batter by 1/3-cupfuls onto prepared baking sheets. Bake 14-17 minutes, or until the biscuits are slightly golden brown on the edges and set.
To serve: Split biscuits in half, top with sweetened whipped cream and strawberries. Replace the top part of the biscuit. Serve immediately.
Source: www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/chocolate-strawberry-shortcake/?fbclid=IwAR3dThIeZ13LZnlf7WpyWrlnopTs9boAwCYFQUfx5yyDU1iq-9A-UrF9vuE.
Love will be forever associated with the color red, which is why red velvet is often thought of as a romantic dessert. When you want to say "I love you" with food, this rich, moist, red velvet Bundt cake swirled with a sweet cream cheese filling is the perfect recipe. Top it with a cream cheese frosting and colorful sprinkles for an extra special touch.
Cream Cheese Filling:
Red Velvet Cake:
Cream Cheese Icing
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan with baking spray or butter and flour it. Set aside.
Prepare cream cheese filling first. In a stand mixer, beat cream cheese, butter, and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg, flour, and vanilla and continue beating until smooth. Set aside while preparing cake batter.
In medium bowl, mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
In large bowl whisk together vegetable oil, eggs, sour cream, milk, vanilla extract, and vinegar. Beat in flour mixture until well combined. Add red food coloring, until desired color.
Pour half of cake batter into prepared Bundt pan. Top evenly with cream cheese filling, leaving a 1-inch border around edge of pan. Top with remaining cake batter.
Insert a butter knife into cake batter and lightly swirl cream cheese filling into cake. Do not swirl too much; you just need to swirl knife a couple of times through layers.
Bake for 55 to 65 minutes, until center is set and a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow cake to cool completely (in Bundt pan) before inverting onto cake plate.
While cake cools, prepare icing - Beat powdered sugar, cream cheese, heavy cream, and vanilla extract for 2 minutes, until well combined. Place in a piping bag and pipe on to top of cooled cake. Serve immediately, and store leftovers in the refrigerator.
Source: www.dixiecrystals.com/recipes/red-velvet-cream-cheese-bundt-cake?utm_source=The%20Novice%20Chef&utm_medium=Blog%20%2B%20Social&utm_campaign=Red%20Velvet%20Cream%20Cheese%20Bundt%20Cake
Love Cookie Cutters you may need a few sets if you want to work faster
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Butter two 9 inch round cake pans and line the bottoms of the pans with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a mixing bowl sift together the flour, salt, and cocoa powder. Set aside.
With a hand mixer, beat the butter until soft about 2 minutes.
Add the sugar and beat until light and fluffy about 3 minutes.
Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Scrape down the sides of the bowl.
Add the vanilla extract and beat until combined.
Whisk the heavy cream with the red food coloring.
With the mixer on low speed, alternately add the flour mixture and heavy cream mixture to the butter mixture, in small additions, beginning and ending with the flour.
Combine the vinegar and baking powder. Allow the mixture to fizz and then quickly fold into the cake batter.
Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared pans and smooth the tops with a spatula.
Bake in the center of the preheated oven for approximately 25 - 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cakes comes out clean.
Cool the cakes in their pans on a wire rack for 10 minutes.
Place a wire rack on top of the cake pan and invert, lifting off the pan.
Once the cakes have completely cooled, place the cake layers in the refrigerator for 1/2 an hour.
Cut LOVE letters with the cookie cutters and place on a large plate. Don't remove the mini cakes from the cookie cutters.
Take each letter and lightly press the cakes down to make room for pouring the white chocolate
Melt the white chocolate. Place the chocolate in a microwavable bowl, keep in the microwave on high temperature for 30 seconds, than in increments of 15 seconds until all chocolate is melted. Lightly stir in between sessions.
Pour the chocolate over the cakes in the cookie cutters, sprinkle dark chocolate flakes and coconut flakes and place on a large plate.
When all cookies are topped with chocolate, place the plate in the fridge for 15-20 minutes.
Gently press the cakes from the chocolate covered top to remove from cookie cutters.
Source: www.theseamanmom.com/red-velvet-love-cakes/
These moist red velvet cake balls with coconut and white chocolate bits are festive, sweet and make a wonderful indulgent treat or gift!
Crumble the red velvet cake by hand or using a food processor. Add butter and mix well so there are no dry spots. Add chocolate and mix well
Scoop out small balls with an ice cream scoop or a teaspoon and roll in your palms to make even balls.
Roll through coconut flakes (or grounded nuts or cover in chocolate). Refrigerate for half an hour before serving
Source: www.theseamanmom.com/red-velvet-cake-balls-with-coconut-and-white-chocolate-bits/
These fun mini red velvet cakes are made from my homemade red velvet cake recipe. With cream cheese icing, they're soft, moist, and flavorful.
Cream Cheese Frosting:
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a separate large bowl, mix together the sugar, buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vinegar. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and beat on medium speed until well blended.
Add the vanilla and the entire bottle of red food coloring to the cake batter and mix again on low speed until well blended and uniform in color.
Spray mini loaf pans with cooking spray (see post for exact pan size). Place pans on baking sheets and add 1 cup of cake batter to each pan.
Bake at 350 for 20 to 23 minutes, or until the center springs back when pressed lightly with a finger. Allow the cakes to cool completely before icing.
For Icing: Cream together the cream cheese and butter. Add the sugar and vanilla and beat with an electric mixer until smooth and creamy, scraping down sides as needed. Ice the cooled cakes.
Can be left at room temperature but I love them refrigerated!
Source: www.southernplate.com/miniature-red-velvet-cakes/?fbclid=IwAR2ZgprHQ4ZAH8Kn1LhF7JJtScddTO3jyABe_rGkDME05bLxxDcT4hDr20k
Have a great week... and until next time, happy cooking.
