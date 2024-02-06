Mae Muller wrote a song, now represents UK at Eurovision

LONDON -- Mae Muller wrote a song. Only a few days later, Eurovision came calling.

"I Wrote a Song" is representing the U.K. at the Eurovision Song Contest, whose semifinals start in 50 days.

When she first came up with the song, she said she felt like she had "just written like a Eurovision bop." So to have it compete in the real thing?

"So it definitely felt just like the stars were kind of aligning and it happened really organically and that it was just meant to be," she recently told The Associated Press.

The 25 year-old, who had a global hit in 2021 with the Polo G and NEIKED collaboration "Better Days," was so excited about the news that she struggled to keep it secret before the official announcement.

"I told my parents 'cause I just thought if I keep this a secret until announce day, they will literally kill me. They'll never forgive me," Muller says. "And I just had to, you know, you've got to tell someone. And I feel like I was like, don't post on Facebook. No Facebook posting, especially my dad, bless him."

"I Wrote a Song" is about taking the sad and angry energy from a breakup and using it for something more productive instead -- like, say, writing a song.

Eurovision was always a constant in her house, growing up in north London. Then, over the last five years, Muller became truly hooked, calling herself a "huge fan."

"I went to see ABBA Voyage twice, cried both times. Literally like a mess," she said. "And then so I obviously knew how iconic it was, and you know, what it could do. And so it was, it's always been a very iconic thing in my mind."

ABBA won for Sweden with "Waterloo" back in 1974. Last year, the title was taken by Ukraine's entry, Kalush Orchestra.