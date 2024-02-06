All sections
June 22, 2017

Madison Chapman: Chaffee High School valedictorian

Parents: Keith and Diane Chapman Hometown: Chaffee, Missouri Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Murray State University, where I plan to major in public relations and minor in advertising. High-school activities: FBLA, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, foreign language club, pep club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, class officer, student council...

Southeast Missourian
Madison Chapman is Chaffee High School's 2017 valedictorian. She plans to major in public relations at Murray State University.
Laura Simon

Parents: Keith and Diane Chapman

Hometown: Chaffee, Missouri

Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Murray State University, where I plan to major in public relations and minor in advertising.

High-school activities: FBLA, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, foreign language club, pep club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, class officer, student council

Favorite high-school experience: Definitely when the senior class decided to spend the night on the football field the night before our last day of school. It was a great way to end our four years together!

LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com 2017 Chaffee High School valedictorian - Madison Chapman
LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

Who is your role model, and why? Walt Disney, because he was also from a small town in Missouri, and although he came from a small town, he had very big dreams and never let anyone convince him that he couldn't accomplish his goals. I strive to have the same perseverance and determination as he did.

Advice to underclassmen: Study and do your best, because high school is where everything actually starts to count, and although you should goof around and have fun, always remember that your grades should come first.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Studious, hectic, memorable.

Community
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
