Madison Chapman: Chaffee High School valedictorian

Parents: Keith and Diane Chapman
Hometown: Chaffee, Missouri
Post-graduation plans: I will be attending Murray State University, where I plan to major in public relations and minor in advertising.
High-school activities: FBLA, Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, foreign language club, pep club, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, class officer, student council
Favorite high-school experience: Definitely when the senior class decided to spend the night on the football field the night before our last day of school. It was a great way to end our four years together!
Who is your role model, and why? Walt Disney, because he was also from a small town in Missouri, and although he came from a small town, he had very big dreams and never let anyone convince him that he couldn't accomplish his goals. I strive to have the same perseverance and determination as he did.
Advice to underclassmen: Study and do your best, because high school is where everything actually starts to count, and although you should goof around and have fun, always remember that your grades should come first.
Three words for the entire high-school experience: Studious, hectic, memorable.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.