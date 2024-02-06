Madison Chapman: Chaffee High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Definitely when the senior class decided to spend the night on the football field the night before our last day of school. It was a great way to end our four years together!

Who is your role model, and why? Walt Disney, because he was also from a small town in Missouri, and although he came from a small town, he had very big dreams and never let anyone convince him that he couldn't accomplish his goals. I strive to have the same perseverance and determination as he did.

Advice to underclassmen: Study and do your best, because high school is where everything actually starts to count, and although you should goof around and have fun, always remember that your grades should come first.

Three words for the entire high-school experience: Studious, hectic, memorable.