All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityMay 11, 2024

Made by man or beast?

Discover the mystery of bird nest fungi: tiny, intricate fungi resembling baskets with rocks, found on mulch. Learn how these fascinating organisms disperse spores with the help of raindrops.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This is a strange sight. It is hard to imagine what might have made these things that look like baskets with rocks in them. They are not man made and were not made by any animal.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

I found these things on the evening of Sunday, May 4. They are a tiny fungi called bird nest fungi. Each little nest is about an 1/8 inch across. Each black thing that resembles a bird egg is actually a spore mass that when ripe awaits a raindrop that will fall into the cup and pop the “egg” out of the nest. The “egg” will release thousands of very tiny spores as it flies and bumps into something.

These bird nest fungi were growing on landscaper’s mulch in a well-groomed flowerbed. Nature is amazing!

Story Tags
Column
Aaron Horrell
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 20
Submitted: CCPA gives to Shop with a Hero
CommunityNov. 20
Submitted: Casino employees donate to Shop with a Hero
CommunityNov. 20
Craft fairs, Santa visits: A festive weekend coming to Cape ...
CommunityNov. 19
Tackling estate planning in 7 basic steps

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
National Collection Week kicks off for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts
CommunityNov. 18
National Collection Week kicks off for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts
Submitted: Quilt guild hosts Valor Quilts ceremony
CommunityNov. 18
Submitted: Quilt guild hosts Valor Quilts ceremony
Submitted: Poppy Drive funds veterans' needs
CommunityNov. 18
Submitted: Poppy Drive funds veterans' needs
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 18-22
CommunityNov. 17
Senior Center Menus for Nov. 18-22
Meet the Experts: Celebrate Differences with SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence
CommunityNov. 16
Meet the Experts: Celebrate Differences with SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence
Through the Woods: It's deer season
CommunityNov. 16
Through the Woods: It's deer season
Scott City Musings: The last time
CommunityNov. 16
Scott City Musings: The last time
Adopt Robby 11-16-24
CommunityNov. 16
Adopt Robby 11-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy