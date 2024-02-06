Macy's plans smaller but camera-ready Thanksgiving parade

NEW YORK -- A Macy's Thanksgiving parade reimagined for the coronavirus pandemic will feature floats, performers and giant balloons along a one-block stretch of 34th Street in front of the retailer's flagship Manhattan store, Macy's officials announced Monday.

The spectacle will be broadcast as usual from 8 to 11 a.m. Central time on NBC and will include live and recorded elements, Macy's officials said.

"Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families," Susan Tercero, executive producer of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, said in a prepared statement.

She added, "While it will certainly look different in execution, this year's Macy's Parade celebration will once again serve its historical purpose -- to bring joy into the hearts of millions across the nation."

Macy's similarly remade its traditional July Fourth fireworks show this year, swapping the big one-night spectacle for a series of smaller fireworks displays.

The Snoopy balloon is seen at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 28 in New York. Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press, file

The 2 1/2-mile Thanksgiving parade route will be axed in favor of a short stroll for the cameras, Macy's spokesperson Orlando Veras said.