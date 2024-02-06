Lutheran women set fall rally

The fall rally for the Altenburg Zone Lutheran Women's Missionary League will be Sunday at Salem Lutheran Church in Farrar, Missouri.
The rally registration begins at 12:30 p.m., with the rally starting at 1 p.m. The rally theme is "To God be the Glory".
Speaker is the Rev. Rod Benkendorf of Lutheran Heritage Foundation.
The ingathering will be a monetary donation to the Lutheran Heritage Foundation. The collection will be for mites.
A light luncheon will be served for a minimal cost.
