Lululemon's CEO resigns over conduct

NEW YORK -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. announced Monday that Laurent Potdevin has resigned as CEO effective immediately, saying he fell short of the company's standards of conduct.

The Vancouver-based maker of yoga pants and other athletic-inspired clothing didn't offer specifics but said it expects all employees to "exemplify the highest level of integrity and respect for one another."

Lululemon said it has begun the search for a successor.

Potdevin became CEO in January 2014 and led the rebuilding of Lululemon's brand after a major flub -- thousands of stretchy black yoga pants were recalled after customers complained they were too sheer -- cost the company millions and sent the stock tumbling. A previous CEO, Christine Day, had left citing personal reasons. And founder Chip Wilson resigned as chairman in 2015 after suggesting some women's bodies were not made for Lululemon's clothing.