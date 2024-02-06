Lululemon's CEO resigns over conduct

NEW YORK -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. announced Monday that Laurent Potdevin has resigned as CEO effective immediately, saying he fell short of the company's standards of conduct.
The Vancouver-based maker of yoga pants and other athletic-inspired clothing didn't offer specifics but said it expects all employees to "exemplify the highest level of integrity and respect for one another."
Lululemon said it has begun the search for a successor.
Potdevin became CEO in January 2014 and led the rebuilding of Lululemon's brand after a major flub -- thousands of stretchy black yoga pants were recalled after customers complained they were too sheer -- cost the company millions and sent the stock tumbling. A previous CEO, Christine Day, had left citing personal reasons. And founder Chip Wilson resigned as chairman in 2015 after suggesting some women's bodies were not made for Lululemon's clothing.
Potdevin also has resigned from the company's board.
"While this was a difficult and considered decision, the board thanks Laurent for his work in strengthening the company and positioning it for the future," said chairman Glenn Murphy. "Culture is at the core of Lululemon, and it is the responsibility of leaders to set the right tone in our organization. Protecting the organization's culture is one of the board's most important duties."
Analyst Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, called on the company to be more clear about the reasons for Potdevin's departure and said failing to do so would cause speculation, ultimately harming the brand. He also called Potdevin's exit "a blow to Lululemon."
"During his tenure, Mr. Potdevin oversaw the steady expansion of Lululemon through both calm and rough periods in the athleisure market," Saunders wrote Monday. "His innovative approach and his clear sense of Lululemon's values and essence is one of the reasons the company has enjoyed continued success, even while other sporting goods brands struggle to generate growth."
Lululemon shares, which had fallen 1.5 percent during regular trading as U.S. stocks slumped overall, dropped another 3 percent after the announcement.
