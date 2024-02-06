LT's Street Tacos are 'Almost Fast' food

Bring on the food trucks! I was on the search for something new and lighter, fresh and flavorful. I'm not ashamed to say that I searched for food trucks online and stumbled upon LT's Street Tacos. Most of the time, you can find it parked at 515 W. Main St. in Jackson, but like so often with food trucks, check the Facebook page first to make sure that's where the truck really is.

As summer heats up, I find myself seeking lighter foods. Anything fried is eliminated along with large servings of meat. I want something small, fresh, and satisfying. LT's Street Taco's fits the bill nicely. You can get a taco from the truck stuffed with different kinds of meats depending on availability. This time, I tried chicken, steak and ground beef.

My husband and I sat under a pop-up shade tent on the walkway by the truck at a wooden table with wooden chairs. It was pretty warm and a little humid, and I was chugging down my water waiting for our food. I had to smile when I saw "Casi Rapido" on the side of the truck, translated into "Almost Fast" on the other side. And that explains the service here perfectly. Nothing is put together until you order it, so there is a little bit of a wait, but it truly didn't amount to much.

And when the food did arrive, I knew we had a winner. Street tacos look small to our American eyes, but that is by design. You are supposed to eat them on the move, so they are kept small and manageable. Two corn tortillas, thin and layered up so as to cradle the meat and not leak, chunks of white onion and fresh cilantro. That's it. It is simple, and the secret to the flavor is all in the cooking of the meat. I don't know how LT's packs so much flavor into their steak, but it was my favorite taco. A little smoky and tender, seasoned with spices that just up the overall beefiness of the taco, the small chunks of steak were incredible. The ground beef was a close second with many of the same spices as the steak. And if you are a chicken fan, there is something for you: juicy, tender strips of meat, the lightest flavor profile of all and probably the most summer friendly.