Low prices make for slow alligator season

NEW ORLEANS -- Here's a good news fashion trend, if you're an alligator in Louisiana: Prices for skins are down to less than half what they were just five years ago, making for a slow wild harvest.

The director of the state's alligator program estimated about 18,000 were taken from the wild this year.

Jeb Linscombe of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said low demand has cut prices to between $7 and $8 a foot for the past two years. That's the lowest since the recession cut prices to $7.50 a foot in 2009.

"Nobody really wanted to buy them," said John Currier, a hunters' representative on the Louisiana Alligator Advisory Council. "By the time you figured the gasoline and the other expenses, the price they were offering wasn't worth it."

Currier said he gets tags for 22 alligators, but only hunted one during the September season -- and that was because a friend of his daughter's wanted to bag one.

In general, Linscombe said, an average of $20 a foot is needed for hunters to make a profit.

Prices after the recession rose to an average $29 a foot in 2013 and 2014, then fell to $23.50 and, in 2016, $17.