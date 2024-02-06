Loving unconditionally

Living things' nature tends toward life. At the greenhouse where I work, we often cut back flowers, cutting off the blooms.

We aren't afraid of losing the blooms, aren't afraid they won't grow back; we get rid of the blooms knowing the plant will bloom again, we get rid of them so the plant can grow back healthier and better-shaped. Sometimes this cutting back is even needed to save the plant's life.

And, after a time, the plant always grows back and blooms again. Plants' tendency toward life reminds me our God is love, and this love begets abundant life.

Our tendency is toward God, our natural state to be one with God.

The Persian poet Hafiz, translated by Daniel Landinsky, understood this when he wrote, "Just sit there right now. Don't do a thing. Just rest. For your separation from God is the hardest work in this world."

Living in God's love for us allows us to love others abundantly, too.

Jesus says it this way in John 15:1-2 (NAB): "I am the true vine, and my Father is the vine grower. He takes away every branch in me that does not bear fruit, and everyone that does he prunes so that it bears more fruit."