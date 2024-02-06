Loving thy neighbors

Back several years I offered to help readers of my article to grow some Stupice tomatoes, and I told them that most of them would be picking their first tomatoes by the end of May. Some would question this but you can if you will put forth the effort. Won't cost an arm and a leg either. Several took me up on this and several of them have become friends. One came up to our place a week or so ago for something we had for sale, but when he arrived he drug out a cooler with a little gift inside. It was a thoughtful gift. Probably not worth a lot in the long run, but it was very thoughtful.

It got me to thinking back when I was little and neighbors would visit neighbor. Many times when you went to visit a neighbor, it was unannounced so they weren't really expecting company. So Mom would take along some kind of sweet or snack. Two that I remember was Mom's chocolate chip cookies and her peanut butter cookies. Well make that three, because Mom also made a sugar cookie that was darn sure worth eating. All three were pretty good. So basically, when you got there, they'd make coffee and most everyone had milk, so we were set. The adults could drink the coffee and us kids could drink milk. We might dip our cookies in the coffee. Most of us kids didn't drink coffee. Hardly ever had pop. A simple act of kindness can make a difference.

When we were attending school in Wilmore, Kentucky, most of the students were flat broke. We made friends with a family in Nicklesville, so we would go visit and watch the "A-Team" and have popcorn. Didn't cost a lot, and we kept it simple. Our boys became friends with their girls. With the pressure of school and jobs and little finances, a night of TV and popcorn was a stress releaser. It was kind of like family helping family. There were times when we talked about eating a lot of government cheese sandwiches.

A month or two ago our youngest son and I both bought a pellet smoker, so I joined a Facebook site devoted to the users. I was reading a post from the site the other day and someone was complaining it took the maker of our smokers seven days to ship an item he had ordered. There was no patience or understanding but only condemnation. There was not even a hint of kindness. It was as if he was the center of his universe and everyone else was there to serve him. The smoker supplier might have been out of stock or maybe were super busy or whatever. Wouldn't have hurt to maybe have a little understanding.

Mom and Dad and Mick and I were in Ogallala back a bunch of years, maybe even 60 years ago. For some reason Mom and I were walking on the sidewalk on the east side of Spruce Street, when Mom showed me that the man always walked on the street side and the lady walked against the building. Mom said it was just being courteous. Same as holding the door for a lady. I still will hold the door if I can. Some women are appreciative and often thank me, but some act almost like they are offended. Some will stick their noses up and walk off. We as a society have lost that act of kindness and love and respect for those around us. Doesn't matter if you are young or old or a woman or even a minister, it doesn't matter today. Respect and kindness have kind of died.

What about a simple please and thank you? Kind of gotten away from our culture today. Seems like so many today expect the service so a please and thank you isn't necessary. Also seems like some today act and seem to feel better than the next person. Kind of like they don't sweat and get stinky. Some today probably need to do some sweating and do some actual physical work. I think an old-fashioned please and thank you would make a difference in our world today or at least make a difference in the life of many.